Will your MLBB account be deleted following US ban?

The United States government has banned Mobile Legends: Bang Bang or MLBB alongside other Chinese titles like Marvel Snap, Land of Empires, and Mission EVO. The decision came after the government found security concerns related to these games.

Therefore, players in the United States cannot access them from January 19, 2025, until the ban is lifted. However, their progress is still saved in the company's database and will be accessible if the restriction is lifted.

Read on to learn more about your account's status following the MLBB ban in the US.

What could happen to existing MLBB accounts after the ban?

Despite MLBB's discontinuation in the United States, players' progress is still saved in the company's database, which they can access if this restriction is lifted. The situation regarding their progress may change if the developers decide to remove it eventually. However, players can still expect an announcement and perhaps some possible fixes from the developers.

Presently, players in the US receive the following message upon trying to launch the game:

"We are sorry that Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is not currently available in your country or region (USA)"

This means they cannot access their recent progression or enjoy a 5v5 duel with their squad. However, they can indulge in other games that provide a similar battle experience like Moba Legends: 5v5 or Honor of Kings.

Players can also pursue 5v5 game modes in Brawl Stars, like Knockout or Brawl Ball. These game modes pit two teams against each other, where they must eliminate opposition players or score two goals of their own.

