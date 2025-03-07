PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: System updates, gameplay updates, and more 

PUBG Mobile has announced the changes arriving in the 3.7 update WOW mode, which has caught the attention of the community. First published on March 18, 2018, the popular battle royale title is soon to complete its seventh year, and the developer is trying to enhance your gameplay experience with the 3.7 update ahead of its anniversary.

This article focuses on all the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes. The World of Wonder (WOW) update includes system updates, gameplay updates, and more.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: WOW System Updates

In the blogpost currently live on the game's official website, the developer talked about improving the layout of the main interface and the sub-tab. They also announced they made changes to improve how creation details were displayed.

Some changes were made to the Category Tab as well. The 33 tags previously available in this mode are now divided into seven category tags. Instead of selecting three category tags, players can select one main tag and two gameplay features. Additionally, creators can track updates and trends related to their creations and followers after this patch.

The developer has also improved the search function to support synonyms and multiple languages. The trending search list now shows New and Hot tags, with the update log displaying up to 30 entries. They also worked on the playtest feature and added corresponding guidance.

Creators are getting a lot from the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. A backup feature for published creations has been added so that players can access the previous version via the Update Log. The developer has also improved the controls for tablet devices and added an auto-save feature, which will save the creations periodically.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: WOW Gameplay updates

The developer has added a new Milky Way weather in the environment control device, and Guided Palace and Alan Walker decorative objects in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. The other changes include:

Paper Target : Records shooting scores.

: Records shooting scores. The Animal Vehicle Device now includes the Camel.

The 4-Wheeled Vehicle Spawn Device now includes the Quad.

The UAZ Spawn Device now includes the UTV.

Added the Battle Ready Kit to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added the Emergency Cover Flare to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added the Standard and Advanced Reversal Blade to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added Pillow Fight weapons to the Item Issuance Device, Item Spawn Device, and Custom Shop Device.

Added Alan Walker's "On My Way," "Faded," and "Dust" to the Audio Device.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: WOW Visual Programming

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes can help you with enhanced visual programming. Here are all such changes:

Expand Tweet

Block Pop-Up Feature: The pop-up feature lets you unlink blocks from their current sequence.

Block Cloning Feature: The clone feature lets you copy the blocks underneath a selected block as well for greater convenience.

Text Enumeration Update: Options after enumeration are now displayed in two columns with larger buttons for improved accessibility.

Object preset lists must be listed in the order they appear in the Backpack so they can be found more easily.

Blocks with return values will be converted into value blocks and automatically slotted in.

Deletion Zone Location Adjustment: Drag blocks to the right instead of the top to delete them.

Search Results: Fixed the duplicate sub-tab issue in the search results.

Floating Window Preview: Some presets, such as special effects, can be previewed in a floating window.

Global Comments: Global comments can be linked to blocks to become regular comments, and vice versa.

Rookie Tutorial Access Point: Added a Rookie Tutorial access point to the visual programming interface.

Vector Input: You can now input 3 parameters at once.

A confirmation message will pop up when you attempt to delete a variable currently in-use.

Block Attribute Deletion Prompt: If you define a variable and then delete it from the variable list, a pop-up will appear notifying you that the variable is currently in use.

Blocks are now highlighted when dragged.

You can now create/edit/delete blackboard variables from the visual programming interface.

Added UI editor-related event and action blocks to help Creators design more complex and refined gameplay.

"Upload Code" is now "Save Creation": You can now save your creation directly via the Visual Programming tool.

Added generic character blocks that allow any character (player, armed AI, enemy) to serve as a parameter.

Added special effect-related blocks for creating and managing various special effects.

Added player character animation-related blocks to make the player character perform specific animations.

Added ambient light-related blocks for editing ambient light color, angle, and more.

Added audio-related blocks for creating and managing various audio effects.

Set player character spawn points at the start of a round using player spawn blocks.

Rotate scenery objects, logic objects, and characters about specific coordinate axes using rotational blocks.

Custom variables now include color and audio options.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: WOW UI Editor

Certain aspects in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update enhance the UI experience. Players can now:

Use Control buttons, text, images, progress bars, and more, and place them anywhere on the interface.

Use visual programming blocks to monitor a player's press and release of UI controls to achieve more refined gameplay.

Use visual programming blocks to dynamically control what information to provide players.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes: WOW Parameter Settings Updates

In the official blog post, the developer also discussed another PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode change. Certain improvements were made in the parameter settings update:

You can now set Helmets and Armor to be indestructible.

Enable "Show Elimination Damage" to show detailed damage information upon elimination.

Use the new gravity parameter setting to design environments with different types of gravity.

Enable "Show Elimination Achievement Medals" to show the achievement medal obtained after eliminating an enemy.

Select the "Set by Player" option in the Camera Settings section to allow players to freely switch between third and first-person perspectives.

Enable "Show MVP Player After Match Ends" to showcase a portrait of the player who scored the most eliminations at the end of the match.

Disable "Sound Visualization" and the sounds of footsteps, firearms, and more, will no longer appear on the map or HUD.

Disable the Jump, Crouch, and Prone buttons to allow for more kinds of gameplay.

Improved map resource download logic to reduce the amount of resources players need to download when playing creations.

Added Fighter Jet parameter settings to the Flying Vehicle Device. You can now adjust a Fighter Jet's maximum speed and more.

Adjusted which objects show on the mini-map and improved its overall display.

These are all the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update WOW mode changes that arrived in the game after the update went live on March 6, 2025. According to the blog post, players will get 3K BP, 100 AG, and a 3d Duneshine theme for installing the update on their devices.

