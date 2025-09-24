PUBG Mobile Unfail mode: Everything you need to know

The PUBG Mobile Unfail mode was released with the recent 4.0 update. It offers an intense escape gameplay wherein players assume the role of four Survivors and must outsmart and evade a powerful Predator. The mode is a combination of the classic battle royale gameplay and a horrifying cat-and-mouse setup, challenging you to activate Terminals scattered across the map and open an exit gate to escape.Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Unfail mode.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Unfail modeMissionYou have just one goal in the PUBG Mobile Unfail mode, and that is to escape. For this, you must work as a team with the other three survivors and activate five Terminals to open the Exit Gate. Survivors are considered to have won only when at least half of them make it to the gate. Note that all players collectively get only two respawn chances.Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedHow to activate TerminalsReach a Terminal and press the buttons that appear on the left interface. This will increase the activation progress. After doing so, you will receive useful items.Stay cautious when activating a Terminal, as your location will be exposed to the Predator. If you see your heartbeat glowing during the activation, that means the Predator is nearby.Also read: Why PUBG Mobile is no more a fun game that it used to beSpecial skillAt the start of the match in the PUBG Mobile Unfail mode, you will receive one of these skills randomly to fight the Predator:Stun Gun: Temporarily immobilizes the Predator.Jet Gauntlets: Grants a speed boost when you vault over windows or flip boards.AED (Anti-Radiation): Rescues allies to full health and allows you to move faster when carrying teammates.Wrench: Activates Terminals faster.How to deal with the PredatorAttack the Predator with your firearm to drain its health bar and stun it briefly. This will give your team some additional time to activate Terminals.MapThe mode spawns you in a power plant divided into four areas: Lab, Canteen, Courtyard, and Warehouse. Each has two terminals, which means there are a total of eight terminals on the map.The map also has interactables and special items. Use them to distract and slow down the Predator.Also read: How to get a free Royale Pass in 2025