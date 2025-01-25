PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin: Cost and rewards explored

  • home icon
By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jan 25, 2025 15:27 IST
Grab the fresh set and weapon skin (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin is a fresh spin crate that arrived in-game on January 24, 2025, and will be available until February 20, 2025. It offers tons of exclusive items, including the Untamed Celestial set, headgear, and upgradable gun skin for the M416. Most items in this spin are quite visually appealing and will make the perfect addition to your collection, making them worth acquiring.

Obtaining the content offered in the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin requires you to spend UC (Unknown Cash) — the title's premium currency purchasable via real money. With that in mind, let's explore how to obtain the items offered in the fresh crate.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to obtain items offered in the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin

Main highlights of the crate (Image via Tencent Games)

Like other spin crates, acquiring items from the latest PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin demands drawing spins, which cost a certain amount of UC, and will randomly pick an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of a day is prized at 10 UC, while subsequent ones will cost 60 UC. You can also make 10 draws at once, which is priced at a discounted rate of 540 UC instead of 600.

All the items offered in the spin crate have been mentioned below:

  • Untamed Celestial Set
  • Meridian Scroll Glider
  • Ink Library Backpack
  • Auspicious Scroll (Used to exchange items from the Gem Exchange section)
  • Roaring Immolation - M416 skin
  • Roaring Immolation Grenade
  • Roaring Immolation Molotov Cocktail
  • Modification Material
  • Roaring Immolation-themed gun attachments
  • Paint
  • Canted Sight
  • Sports Car Stickers
  • Auspicious Scroll Fragments (Collect a certain amount of these to redeem them for an Auspicious Scroll)
  • Gemstone Ring

Also read: How to collect Elemental Fragments in PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event

Each level-up enhances the skin's appearance (Image via Tencent Games)

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can visit the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin's Gem Exchange section and purchase it using Auspicious Scrolls.

The prices for these items are as follows:

  • Untamed Celestial Set: 6 Auspicious Scrolls
  • Roaring Immolation - M416 skin: 3 Auspicious Scrolls
  • Meridian Scroll Glider: 3 Auspicious Scrolls
  • Ink Library Backpack: 2 Auspicious Scrolls
  • Untamed Celestial emote (Solely available at the Gem Exchange section): 1 Auspicious Scroll
  • Modification Material: 1 Auspicious Scroll

