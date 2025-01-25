PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin: Cost and rewards explored

The PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin is a fresh spin crate that arrived in-game on January 24, 2025, and will be available until February 20, 2025. It offers tons of exclusive items, including the Untamed Celestial set, headgear, and upgradable gun skin for the M416. Most items in this spin are quite visually appealing and will make the perfect addition to your collection, making them worth acquiring.

Obtaining the content offered in the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin requires you to spend UC (Unknown Cash) — the title's premium currency purchasable via real money. With that in mind, let's explore how to obtain the items offered in the fresh crate.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Trending

How to obtain items offered in the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin

Main highlights of the crate (Image via Tencent Games)

Like other spin crates, acquiring items from the latest PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin demands drawing spins, which cost a certain amount of UC, and will randomly pick an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of a day is prized at 10 UC, while subsequent ones will cost 60 UC. You can also make 10 draws at once, which is priced at a discounted rate of 540 UC instead of 600.

All the items offered in the spin crate have been mentioned below:

Untamed Celestial Set

Meridian Scroll Glider

Ink Library Backpack

Auspicious Scroll (Used to exchange items from the Gem Exchange section)

Roaring Immolation - M416 skin

Roaring Immolation Grenade

Roaring Immolation Molotov Cocktail

Modification Material

Roaring Immolation-themed gun attachments

Paint

Canted Sight

Sports Car Stickers

Auspicious Scroll Fragments (Collect a certain amount of these to redeem them for an Auspicious Scroll)

Gemstone Ring

Also read: How to collect Elemental Fragments in PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event

Each level-up enhances the skin's appearance (Image via Tencent Games)

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can visit the PUBG Mobile Untamed Celestial spin's Gem Exchange section and purchase it using Auspicious Scrolls.

The prices for these items are as follows:

Untamed Celestial Set: 6 Auspicious Scrolls

Roaring Immolation - M416 skin: 3 Auspicious Scrolls

Meridian Scroll Glider: 3 Auspicious Scrolls

Ink Library Backpack: 2 Auspicious Scrolls

Untamed Celestial emote (Solely available at the Gem Exchange section): 1 Auspicious Scroll

Modification Material: 1 Auspicious Scroll

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback