Raid Shadow Legends March Champions: All new characters explored

Developer Plarium has released eight new characters part of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions. These Champions include Theodosia the Disgraced, Lord Entertainer Fabian, First AX Tuskkor, Kawn Branchbreaker, Tetsuya the Deliverer, Dune Herald Zaharis, Lightward Siendra, and Hidestiticher Boorn.

This article explores the abilities of all characters who are part of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions.

All details of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions

1) Theodosia the Disgraced

Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Mythical

Type: Support

Faction: Undead Hordes

Serpentia's Storm

Attacks an enemy and heals all allies by 5% of the champion's Max HP. Also, fills the self's Turn Meter by 5% per each standing teammate.

Deranged Fortitude

Replaces all Debuffs from teammates with a Perfect Veil Buff for two turns.

Places a Stone Skin Buff on the self for a turn.

Unnatural Regeneration

Revives all dead teammates and grants them 50% HP and Turn Meter.

Puts an Unkillable Buff on all teammates for two turns.

Metamorph

Transforms the self into an alternate form.

Aura

Boosts Ally SPD in all fights by 25%.

2) Lord Entertainer Fabian

Lord Entertainer Fabian is among the best Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Legendary

Affinity: Spirit

Type: Support

Faction: Undead Hordes

Service in Death

Hits an enemy twice, and each hit steals 10% of the target's Turn Meter.

Puts a True Fear Debuff for two turns if the target's Turn Meter has run out.

Unwelcome Guest

Hits an enemy and puts a Petrification Debuff for a turn.

Has a 75% probability of putting a True Fear Debuff for two turns on all foes under a Fear or True Fear Debuff.

This ability is triggered whenever an enemy under a Fear or True Fear Debuff successfully uses a skill.

Spectral Flourish

Hits an enemy after decreasing the duration of all Buffs on them by three turns. There is a 75% chance of the character executing this move successfully.

Has a 75% probability of boosting the cooldowns of all foes' skills by three turns.

If no buff is present on the enemy team after these attacks, grant an extra turn.

Ghost With the Most

Whenever an enemy is revived, put a True Fear Debuff on the foe for two turns.

If multiple champions in a team possess this skill, it will activate only once.

Removes any Stun, Freeze, Sleep, Provoke, Fear, True Fear, and Petrification Debuffs from the self before initiating their turn.

Aura

Boosts Ally SPD in all battles by 19%.

3) First Ax Tuskkor

First Ax Tuskkor is one of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Legendary

Affinity: Force

Type: Attack

Faction: Ogryn Tribes

Foe Mangler

Hits an enemy twice with a 25% chance of granting an extra Turn.

Hatchet Barrage

Hits all foes, and for each Buff present on the self, the inflicted damage increases by 10%.

Reduces the cooldown of the skill by a turn if this attack eliminates a foe.

First AX's Fury

Attacks a foe twice. Before doing so, puts a 50% Increase ATK Buff and a 30% Increase C. DMG Buff on the champion for two turns.

Ignores Shield Buffs.

Grants an extra turn if the attack kills an enemy.

Brutal Vehemence

Each additional turn the self receives boosts their C.DMG by 10% (stacks up to 50%) and reduces the damage received by 5% (stacks up to 50%).

Aura

Increases Ally ATK in all fights by 30%.

4) Kawn Branchbreaker

Kawn Branchbreaker is among the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Legendary

Affinity: Void

Type: Defense

Faction: Orcs

Timbermaker

Hits an enemy after removing one random buff from the target. This effect can't be avoided if a Shield Buff is present on the self.

Puts a Block Revive Debuff if the attack eliminates an enemy.

Boosts any Shield Buff value on the self by 30% of the damage dealt.

Hardy Soul

Puts a Shield Buff equal to the self's DEF and a 25% Strengthen Buff on all teammates for two turns.

Puts a Counterattack Buff on the self for two turns.

Mistwood's Bane

Removes a random Debuff from the self at the beginning of their turn.

Removes all Debuffs from the self and puts a 60% Increase DEF Buff for two turns.

Aura

Boosts Ally DEF in all battles by 33%.

Also read: Alice the Wanderer in Raid Shadow Legends: All specialties, attacks, and more

5) Tetsuya the Deliverer

Tetsuya the Deliverer is another one of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Legendary

Affinity: Magic

Type: Attack

Faction: Shadowkin

Rapid Laceration

Hits an enemy and fills the Turn Meter of all allies by 10%.

Preternatural Tactician

Hits an enemy twice and lands two extra punches if the target's Turn Meter is below 50%.

Decisive Prescience

Hits an enemy, steals 100% of the target's current Turn Meter, and puts a True Fear Debuff for two turns.

Scourge of Mikage

Fills the self's Turn Meter by 15% when an enemy takes a turn.

Aura

Boosts Ally SPD in all fights by 19%.

6) Dune Herald Zaharis

Dune Herald Zaharis is among the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Legendary

Affinity: Force

Type: Support

Faction: Barbarians

Hawkstrike

Hits an enemy with a 75% chance of stealing 15% of their Turn Meter.

The Herald Speaks

Hits an enemy after stealing all Buffs from the target. After this, puts a Buff Spread effect on the foe.

Booming Voice

Puts an Intercept stack and a Block Debuff Buff on a target ally.

Wings of Victory

At the beginning of the round, puts a 50% Increase ACC Buff on all teammates for three turns.

Aura

Boosts Ally SPD in all fights by 20%.

7) Lightward Siendra

Lightward Siendra has been named as one of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Epic

Affinity: Void

Type: Attack

Faction: High Elves

Luminant Strike

Hits an enemy with a 25% chance of stealing a random Buff from them.

Blinding Thrust

Hits an enemy twice, and each hit has a 75% chance of stealing 15% of the foe's Turn Meter.

Resplendent Burst

Before hitting all enemies, puts a 50% Increase ACC Buff and a 30% Increase C. Rate Buff on the self for two turns.

Boosts the duration of all Buffs on the self by a turn if the attack lands a critical hit.

Lightward's Boon

Boosts the self's ATK by 2% for each Buff they get.

Aura

Boosts Ally C. Rate in all fights by 15%.

8) Hidestitcher Boorn

Hidestitcher Boorn is among the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions (Image via Plarium)

Rarity: Rare

Affinity: Magic

Type: Support

Faction: Skinwalkers

Stave Smash

Hits an enemy with a 50% probability of putting a 25% Decrease ATK Debuff on them for two turns.

Skinsealer

Puts a 25% Increase RES Buff on all teammates for two turns.

Hidestitcher

Heals all teammates by 15% of the self's MAX HP.

Fills the Turn Meter of all teammates by 15%.

That concludes our list of the Raid Shadow Legends March Champions.

