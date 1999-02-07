Reverse 1999 2.7 version update maintenance schedule, new content, and bug fixes

The Reverse 1999 2.7 version is dropping on July 3, 2025, with new banners, events, and more. Bluepoch will release the update globally after a closed server maintenance. Timekeepers can get two new 6-star and one 5-star Psychube, two 6-star and one 5-star characters, outfits for four Arcanists, and more.

Additionally, the Floor It! To the Golden City event will have a time-limited re-release in the forthcoming update.

Below is the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, new content, and bug fixes for the forthcoming Reverse 1999 update.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Bluepoch will start the closed server maintenance from 05:00 to 10:00 UTC-5 on July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can update the Reverse 1999 2.7 version from their device’s respective digital storefronts after the closed server maintenance ends.

Bluepoch will distribute compensation rewards of 300 Clear Drops and two Jars of Picrasma Candy for the closed server maintenance. Additionally, they will provide compensation of 180 Clear Drops for bug fixes in the forthcoming update.

New content in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Here is the list of all the new content arriving with the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update:

New characters

6-star Hissabeth (Plant Afflatus)

6-star Kiperina (Star Afflatus)

5-star Name Day (Mineral Afflatus)

New Psychubes

Never-Ending Q&A (6-Star Psychube): Get from the Silver Delivery event shop

Aurora After Winter (6-Star Psychube): Get from the Psychube Shop after July 24, 2025

Melodies Old and New (5-Star Psychube): Get from the Anecdote event.

New events

1987 Cosmic Overture Main Event

Hissabeth - Gap Month

Kiperina - Doomsday & The Days After

Timely Reinforcements

Echoes in Space - Sign-in event

Reveries in the Rain

Maritime Rescue

Puppet Arena - Friendly Match

When the Alarm Sounds

Anecdote

Floor It! To the Golden City Time-Limited Re-Release

New Roar Jukebox

New garments

Barcarola: Asteroid Allegro

Asteroid Allegro Argus: Starbound Bounty Hunter

Starbound Bounty Hunter Voyager : Choir of the Stars

: Choir of the Stars Rabies: Space Traveler

New theme pack for Wilderness

Where Auroras Rest

New arrivals in Miracle Mart’s New Wonders

Limited Portrait Zero-Gravity Troupe (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x80 / Clear Drop x120)

(Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x80 / Clear Drop x120) New Travel Scrapbook A Cosmic Poem (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x600 / Clear Drop x880)

(Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x600 / Clear Drop x880) Matilda's Garment The Genius's Holiday (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x1360)

(Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x1360) Limited Building Shadow Play at a Candlelit Night (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x360)

New arrivals in Miracle Mart’s Rewards Revisited

Leilani's Garment The Adventure on The Mountains (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x560 / Old Ticket x2000)

(Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x560 / Old Ticket x2000) Limited Portrait Novum Caput (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x80 / Old Ticket x500)

(Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x80 / Old Ticket x500) Limited Building Reflection of the Moon Palace (Time-Limited Price: Glowing Strand x360 / Old Ticket x1200)

New in The Teller Machine

Harvest of the Universe

Harvest of Polar Night

Gift of the Star

Gift of the Planet

Collection of Thoughts

Materials Bonanza

Materials Party

Decatone - Ripples on the Water

A Taste of the Galaxy

Midsummer Gift Pack

Midsummer Offer

Reflections update

Farewell, Rayashki story and character events

New in Treble Counter

6-Star character, 6

5-Star character, Sweetheart

New in Psychube Shop

6-Star Psychube, Addio Coda

Artificial Somnambulism - Limbo

July 16, 2025 Limbo Update—enemy's Afflatus: Star, Mineral

August 1, 2025 Lucidscape Update—enemy's Afflatus: Various

Update of Reveries in the Rain

Trial support from Euphoria characters to certain stages

Myth Manifest tutorial stage, First Echo. Enhance your Myth Manifest significantly by clearing it.

Harbor of Echoes shop. Clear Voyages of Volatility/Manifest Analysis within the time limit to claim Solidified Myth. Timekeepers can exchange for rewards in the Harbor of Echoes.

Time-limited task Bounties of Myth

Unlock Myth Manifest by default and automatically upgrade to level 10 in Voyages of Volatility.

Save and switch between multiple plants in the Mind Map.

Isle of Echoes stages will become permanently available and won’t rotate.

Bug fixes and optimizations in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version

Here are the bug fixes and optimizations in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version:

Optimizations

Optimized Aleph's voice logic when he's displayed on the home page, now with a chance to play Merlin-persona voice lines.

Adjusted the rank-display logic of Precast Incantations. Certain special Precast Incantations will no longer show rank information.

The opening time of the starter's activity Chimes of Insight is adjusted to 42 days from the new player's registration.

Bugs fixes

Fixed an issue where certain characters' voice lines would play incorrectly under specific conditions at the start of battle.

Fixed an issue with character model animations for Willow - The Last Portent while in the Daze status.

Fixed an issue of abnormal Artefact effects in A Series of Dusks

Fixed an issue where buildings cannot be claimed properly in Reflections - Revival! The Uluru Games under certain conditions.

Fixed some text issues.

That concludes our Reverse 1999 2.7 version update maintenance schedule.

