Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide: Skills explanation, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teams

Brimley is the latest Mineral Afflatus character to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. He is a 5-star character who can buff allies' follow-up attacks and make them cast one with his skills. The unit can also dispel Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses from an ally. Players can use him as a sub-DPS in their team.

This Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide lists the character's best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teammates.

Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide: Skills explanation

Here are Brimley’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Keep Up The Pace! (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals Mental damage equal to 120%/180%/300% to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. It also grants him three stacks of Horsemanship. The character consumes all Horsemanship stacks causing the ally in Riding Double status to cast a one-star card of its Basic Skill 2 once (can trigger once per round).

This skill deals Mental damage equal to 120%/180%/300% to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. It also grants him three stacks of Horsemanship. The character consumes all Horsemanship stacks causing the ally in Riding Double status to cast a one-star card of its Basic Skill 2 once (can trigger once per round). Hop On! (Basic Skill 2): The arcanist buffs an ally, granting him Riding Double status for two rounds (Only one can exist on the battlefield).

The arcanist buffs an ally, granting him Riding Double status for two rounds (Only one can exist on the battlefield). Giddy Up, Mate! (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals 300% Mental damage to all enemies. After attacking, he inflicts a 20% Reality defense debuff on the target for three rounds. Then, he causes the unit in the Riding Double status effect to cast a one-star card of its Basic Skill 1 once (can trigger once per round).

Details of Brimley’s effects:

Riding Double: This increases the attack of an ally taking an extra action by 5% of the 5-star arcanist’s attack.

This increases the attack of an ally taking an extra action by 5% of the 5-star arcanist’s attack. Horsemanship: He can cast Keep Up the Pace! after the Horsemanship reaches three stacks and causes the unit in the Riding Double status effect to perform a follow-up attack.

Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide: Best Psychubes

Her Second Life Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Brimley build:

Her Second Life (6-star): After the 5-star Arcanist casts his Ultimate Skill, all allies get HP equal to 64% of his attack. This Psychube also grants him a 10% attack stat, making his buffs robust.

After the 5-star Arcanist casts his Ultimate Skill, all allies get HP equal to 64% of his attack. This Psychube also grants him a 10% attack stat, making his buffs robust. In the Shadow (5-star): The character takes 5% less damage from enemies’ attacks. Additionally, he gets a 4% attack increase after using his buff skill (can stack up to 10%). When the attack buff reaches its limit, he gains a 7% damage reduction.

The character takes 5% less damage from enemies’ attacks. Additionally, he gets a 4% attack increase after using his buff skill (can stack up to 10%). When the attack buff reaches its limit, he gains a 7% damage reduction. Brave New World (6-star): The incantation might of his next skill increases by 40% after casting the Ultimate Skill.

The incantation might of his next skill increases by 40% after casting the Ultimate Skill. Dawn is Coming (6-star): This Psychube helps the unit recover HP equal to 48% of the arcanist’s attack. The ally with the lowest health gets the healing (can trigger only once per round).

Note: All Psychubes effects are at max Amplification level.

Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide: Insight materials

Inheritance effects (Image via Bluepoch)

Brimley’s Inheritance or Passive Skill is called Hat-First Into Action. It allows him to dispel debuffs from an ally.

Here are the materials required to upgrade Inheritance to each Insight level and its effects at all levels:

Insight I: The character can dispel two random Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control status from an ally when casting Hop On! Skill.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 12000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Magnesia Crystal ✕ 4

Rough Silver Ingot ✕ 4

Insight II: The character gets an 8% damage dealt increase upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 30000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 8

Esoteric Bones ✕ 4

Goose Neck ✕ 3

Insight III: The character gains one stack of Horsemanship after an ally casts a follow-up attack (can trigger only once per round). Additionally, he gains one Moxie whenever an ally in the Riding Double takes three actions.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 120000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 12

Platinum Ouija ✕ 4

Serpent Scepter ✕ 2

Reverse 1999 Brimley build guide: Best teams

This 5-star Arcanist excellently synergizes with Flutterpage (Image via Bluepoch)

As a sub-DPS character, Brimley synergizes excellently in a team with characters that can cast follow-up attacks. If the characters deal Reality damage, he can boost their damage by applying Reality defense debuff. He synergizes well with the latest 6-star character, Flutterpage of Star Afflatus (as a DPS).

Here is the list of other great teammates for this 5-star character:

Lucy (Intelligence): DPS

Lily (Star): DPS (with Euphoria)

Anjo Nala (Beast): DPS

3 (Star): DPS

Players can use healers based on the DPS character they use. The best ones right now are Villa of Plant Afflatus, Tooth Fairy of Star Afflatus, and Kakania of Plant Afflatus.

