The Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans is live now, and completing the event can help you earn a crucial in-game asset and Gems. This challenge is different from the other in-game challenge events you encounter in the game. It requires you to control your Royal Champion's movement through the enemy to three-star the base without dying.With high-level defenses, multiple Ricochet Cannons, and a swarm of Wizards and other troops that attack your Royal Champion every time you approach the base, clearing the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans will not be easy.This article discusses the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in detail, including its schedule and rewards, and will also help you with a strategy to get three stars from the challenge. Read on for more.Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans: Schedule and rewardsThe Ricochet Rumble Challenge arrived in Clash of Clans on August 2, 2025, and will conclude on August 10, 2025. You can earn rewards like 400 XP, 25 Gems, and a Builder Potion for completing the challenge.Also read: Clash-A-Rama Season even calendar 2025How to three-star the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of ClansSending your Royal Champion headfirst into the enemy territory is one of the easiest ways to lose the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans. However, most beginners, especially those who haven't used the Royal Champion in a battle yet, do this. Therefore, in this segment, we will provide a step-by-step guide to help you complete the challenge and earn these rewards.Also read: Supercell employees talk about the Town Hall 18 updateCheck out the guide below to easily three-star the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans:Step 1: Open the game and enter the event section.Step 2: Click on the &quot;Attack&quot; button under the Ricochet Rumble event.Step 3: Deploy the Royal Champion near the bottom right area of the base, near the two Firespitters.Step 4: Once you take out both the Firespitters of that side, pull her back out of the base. Here, she can kill the enemy Wizards that came following her.Step 5: Now, pull the hero to the bottom right corner of the base and finish any Ice Wizards following her there.Step 6: Then, pull her along the edge near the arrow signs on the right-hand side of the base. There, she will finish off the single-target Inferno.Step 7: Once the Inferno goes out of the picture, return towards the edge of the base and attack the swarm of Ice Wizards there. This prevents the Royal Champion from getting extra damage.Step 8: Run along the edge of the map towards the top corner (the 12 o'clock area).Step 9: Now, click on the edge of the base near the other two Firespitters to prevent the Hero from being tracked by any of the enemy defenses.Step 10: Once she is in position, take down the Firespitters and attack the Air Defense near that area.Step 11: Tap on the other Air Defense in that compartment, and destroy the Archer Tower near it.Step 12: Now, pull her back out of the base at the location near the single-Target Inferno as soon as the Ricochet Cannons start firing.Step 13: Move downwards (along the edge, towards the area where you destroyed the first two Firespitters) from there and finish the Archer Tower and Air Defense in that area.Step 13: Once the Air Defense is destroyed, tap on the other Air Defense at the bottom and press the Royal Champion ability to quickly move towards the target.Step 14: Once you have destroyed the final Air Defenses, quickly clear the two remaining Archer Towers and X-Bows and run to the edge of the base.After that, the Azure Dragons in the middle that you unlock during gameplay will take care of the Ricochet Cannons there. You will have enough time to finish off the rest of the base to complete the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans and get your rewards.Also read: Best TH17 attack strategiesAzure Dragons have returned in COC and will be live in-game till the Ricochet Rumble Challenge in Clash of Clans ends on August 10, 2025. So, until then, an Azure Dragon will always be present in your army camp but won't eat up your housing spaces. Use them in the Multiplayer Battles during this time to get more loot.