EA FC Mobile leak hints at Code Neon Rewards 2 chapter cards

EA FC Mobile’s ongoing Code Neon event continues to generate excitement, and reliable EA FC community leaker Sappurit has provided fresh details about its upcoming Rewards 2 Chapter. According to the leak, players can expect three new card options in the second rewards phase, featuring some of football’s most iconic figures.

This article provides a detailed take on these fresh leaks and what more can be expected from the upcoming EA FC Mobile Code Neon chapter.

Note: This article is purely based on leaks by Sappurit and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

EA FC Mobile Code Neon Rewards 2 chapter might feature special cards of Socrates, Crouch, and Mascherano

Brazilian legend Socrates Vieira de Oliveira (Icon), towering English striker Peter Crouch (Hero), and Argentine defensive legend Javier Mascherano (Hero) are rumored to headline this chapter, adding incredible depth and variety to the event.

While these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until EA Sports officially unveils the details on March 20, 2025, the structure of Rewards 2 is expected to closely resemble that of Rewards 1.

This means players might have the chance to upgrade their selected card step by step, unlocking different versions along the way before reaching the final 104-rated version.

Expected structure of EA FC Mobile Code Neon Rewards 2 chapter

You can choose only one player path in EA FC Mobile Code Neon Rewards Chapter 1 (Image via EA Sports)

Although Sappurit's leaked details did not include the probable Rewards 2 chapter structure, it is likely to follow the same pattern as the first chapter, which featured:

104 ST - Cody Gakpo

104 CAM - Xavi Simons

104 RB - Reece James

Players were required to choose one of these options, after which they were presented with three skill paths — Neuron, Bones, and Muscle — each offering different stat enhancements to further customize the chosen player.

Given the Code Neon event's structure, it is highly expected that the second rewards chapter will function similarly.

For Rewards 2, the rumored options and their positions could be:

Socrates Vieira de Oliveira (Icon) - CAM

Peter Crouch (Hero) - ST

Javier Mascherano (Hero) - CDM

Like in the first rewards chapter, once players choose one of these cards, they will likely progress through lower-rated versions (100 OVR, 102 OVR, and finally 104 OVR) by earning Neon Shards in the Main Chapter and spending them along the Rewards Path.

With the official announcement coming on March 20, 2025, fans should stay tuned for confirmation of these leaks by EA Sports.

