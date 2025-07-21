  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Leak hints at Brawl Stars Balance Changes July 2025: All buffs and nerfs explored

Leak hints at Brawl Stars Balance Changes July 2025: All buffs and nerfs explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:35 GMT
Brawl Stars Balance Changes
New Balance Changes are coming to Brawl Stars in July 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Rumors about an upcoming Brawl Stars Balance Changes for July 2025 started surfacing recently, and the community is buzzing with excitement. According to a reliable Brawl Stars data miner on X (@BrawlNetworkX), 16 Brawlers will be getting certain balance adjustments in the mid-July maintenance break, expected to arrive this week.

Ad

Eight Brawlers are expected to get buffs while eight other Brawlers will get nerfed, according to the recent post from the leaker. This article discusses all the leaked Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025.

Dataminer's post discussed leaked Brawl Stars Balance Changes for July 2025

According to a recent leak, Supercell is planning to buff Spike, Emz, Colt, Cordellius, Jessie, Meeple, Mico, and Tick, while Kaze, Lumi, Shade, Alli, Charlie, Draco, Mr P, and Hank will get certain nerfs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

If the rumors are to be trusted, Colt is getting a buff after a long time, which might help him return to the meta, especially during the Brawl Stars Angels event. On the other hand, Alli's nerfs might reduce her domination in the Spirit Wars game mode.

Upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (July 2025): All nerfs

Here are the eight Brawlers that will be reportedly nerfed in the upcoming maintenance break in July 2025:

Ad

Alli

  • HP: Reduced from 7800 to 7400
  • Dash Reload Speed: Reduced by 10.5%
  • Jump Reload Speed: Reduced by 7.7%
  • Both Attacks Cooldown: Increased from zero to 100 MS.

Mr P

  • Service Bell Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 15 seconds to 17 seconds

Kaze

  • Hypercharge Charging Rate: Reduced by 18.2%

Hank

  • HP: Reduced from 11200 to 10400

Shade

  • Hypercharge Charging Rate: Reduced by 20%

Lumi

  • Frostbitten Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 22 seconds to 23 seconds
  • Frostbitten Gadget Dot Effects Removed

Charlie

  • Spiders Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 18 seconds to 20 seconds
Ad

Draco

  • Hypercharge Rate: Reduced by 28.5%
  • Hypercharge Damage: Reduced from 15% to 5%

Also read: Three best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Spirit Wars

Upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (July 2025): All buffs

Here are the eight Brawlers that will be reportedly nerfed with the Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025:

Spike

  • Popping Pingcushion Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds
  • Life Plant Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds

Colt

  • Silver Bullet Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 16 seconds to 14 seconds
Ad

Meeple

  • HP: Increased from 6000 to 6400
  • Damage: Increased from 2400 to 2520
  • Reload Buff: Reduced by 10.5%

Emz

  • Super Charging Rate: Increased by 13.9%

Jessie

  • HP: Increased from 6600 to 7200

Cordellius

  • Damage: Increased from 1400 to 1600

Tick

  • Damage: Increased from 1280 to 1360

Mico

  • Damage: Increased from 2180 to 2280

Also read: Brawl Stars coming to Comic-Con San Diego

Although this information is based on a post from one of the most reliable Brawl Stars leaker accounts on X, readers are advised not to jump to conclusions until an official post from Supercell confirms the Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications