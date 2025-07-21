Leak hints at Brawl Stars Balance Changes July 2025: All buffs and nerfs explored

Rumors about an upcoming Brawl Stars Balance Changes for July 2025 started surfacing recently, and the community is buzzing with excitement. According to a reliable Brawl Stars data miner on X (@BrawlNetworkX), 16 Brawlers will be getting certain balance adjustments in the mid-July maintenance break, expected to arrive this week.Eight Brawlers are expected to get buffs while eight other Brawlers will get nerfed, according to the recent post from the leaker. This article discusses all the leaked Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025.Dataminer's post discussed leaked Brawl Stars Balance Changes for July 2025According to a recent leak, Supercell is planning to buff Spike, Emz, Colt, Cordellius, Jessie, Meeple, Mico, and Tick, while Kaze, Lumi, Shade, Alli, Charlie, Draco, Mr P, and Hank will get certain nerfs.If the rumors are to be trusted, Colt is getting a buff after a long time, which might help him return to the meta, especially during the Brawl Stars Angels event. On the other hand, Alli's nerfs might reduce her domination in the Spirit Wars game mode.Upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (July 2025): All nerfsHere are the eight Brawlers that will be reportedly nerfed in the upcoming maintenance break in July 2025:AlliHP: Reduced from 7800 to 7400Dash Reload Speed: Reduced by 10.5%Jump Reload Speed: Reduced by 7.7%Both Attacks Cooldown: Increased from zero to 100 MS.Mr PService Bell Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 15 seconds to 17 secondsKazeHypercharge Charging Rate: Reduced by 18.2%HankHP: Reduced from 11200 to 10400ShadeHypercharge Charging Rate: Reduced by 20%LumiFrostbitten Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 22 seconds to 23 secondsFrostbitten Gadget Dot Effects RemovedCharlieSpiders Gadget Cooldown: Increased from 18 seconds to 20 secondsDracoHypercharge Rate: Reduced by 28.5%Hypercharge Damage: Reduced from 15% to 5%Also read: Three best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Spirit WarsUpcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (July 2025): All buffsHere are the eight Brawlers that will be reportedly nerfed with the Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025:SpikePopping Pingcushion Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 15 seconds to 14 secondsLife Plant Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 15 seconds to 14 secondsColtSilver Bullet Gadget Cooldown: Reduced from 16 seconds to 14 secondsMeepleHP: Increased from 6000 to 6400Damage: Increased from 2400 to 2520Reload Buff: Reduced by 10.5%EmzSuper Charging Rate: Increased by 13.9%JessieHP: Increased from 6600 to 7200CordelliusDamage: Increased from 1400 to 1600TickDamage: Increased from 1280 to 1360Mico Damage: Increased from 2180 to 2280Also read: Brawl Stars coming to Comic-Con San DiegoAlthough this information is based on a post from one of the most reliable Brawl Stars leaker accounts on X, readers are advised not to jump to conclusions until an official post from Supercell confirms the Brawl Stars balance changes for July 2025.