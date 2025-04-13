Leak hints at the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event details

Recent COC leaks about the upcoming Clash of Clans Gold Rush event from a popular leaker/dataminer on X (@Clash_UpdateX) has created excitement within the community. The COC x WWE collaboration event has been a success so far. Moreover, we recently got the final WWE Superstar-inspired Hero skin for the Grand Warden.

However, as per the leaks, the Goblins are going to steal the WWE title during the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event. Players must come together and help the YEETer build a new title.

This article explores everything we know so far about the upcoming Gold Rush community event in Clash of Clans, based on leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by leaker/dataminer @Clash_UpdateX on X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

The Clash of Clans Gold Rush event leaks: Everything you need to know about it

According to a recent post from @Clash_UpdateX, the Goblins will steal the WWE Championship Belt during the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event. However, the YEETer (the WWE Superstar Jay Uso-inspired temporary troop) is reportedly unhappy with this and is trying to build a new WWE Championship belt with the players' help.

Each player must work together with their Clans and earn enough gold from the Home Village Attacks, Collectors, and Loot Carts to fill their Gold Storage. They will likely earn the same number of Golden Nuggets.

Contributing Golden Nuggets with your Clan could earn you shared rewards via the reward track. Once a Clan completes the reward track, every clanmate could reportedly get the WWE title decoration.

Clash of Clans Gold Rush event rewards and expected release date

According to the recent leak, the Gold Rush event in Clash of Clans could have six milestones. You could reportedly get up to 20 free chests, a WWE title decoration, and 750 Medals for completing these milestones in the ongoing Medal Event. Here are the rewards for this event, based on the leaks:

5 chests for contributing 15,000,000 Golden Nuggets

5 chests for contributing 50,000,000 Golden Nuggets

750 Medals for contributing 150,000,000 Golden Nuggets

5 chests for contributing 300,000,000 Golden Nuggets

5 chests for contributing 500,000,000 Golden Nuggets

The WWE title decoration for contributing 1600,000,000 Golden Nuggets

While the leak does not share an expected release date, the Clash of Clans April 2025 event calendar mentioned the launch of a Mysterious Clan Event on April 14, 2025. Thus, April 14, 2025, could mark the release of the Clash of Clans Gold Rush event, which could run until April 20, 2025. However, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation before jumping to any conclusions.

