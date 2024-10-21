Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are searching for Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes, then you’ve come to the right place. With the help of our list of updated codes, you can obtain various in-game items, such as Echo Conch, Wood, Iron, Speedup items, and more. These resources, crucial for upgrading your ships and strengthening characters, can be acquired by clearing quests and engaging in other in-game activities.

These resources are also available to purchase at the in-app store. But you can acquire them with the simplest method: redeeming the codes. This article lists all working and tested Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes.

All active Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes

Rewards from Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes (Image via FunPlus International)

Below is the list of all active Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes:

SOC777: 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K Wood, 10K ✕ Iron, 3 ✕ 5m Construction Speedup

1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K Wood, 10K ✕ Iron, 3 ✕ 5m Construction Speedup PLAYSOCONPC: 100 ✕ Emeralds, 3 ✕ Master Pipe, 2 ✕ Echo Conch, 2,500 ✕ Flawless Sea Soul Stones, and 50K ✕ Gold

100 ✕ Emeralds, 3 ✕ Master Pipe, 2 ✕ Echo Conch, 2,500 ✕ Flawless Sea Soul Stones, and 50K ✕ Gold MEBOOTY: 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K ✕ Gold, 10K ✕ Iron, 1K ✕ Iron

1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K ✕ Gold, 10K ✕ Iron, 1K ✕ Iron SEAOFCONQUEST: 20 ✕ Emerald, 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 3 ✕ 5m SpeedUp, 2K ✕ Wood, 1K ✕ Iron

20 ✕ Emerald, 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 3 ✕ 5m SpeedUp, 2K ✕ Wood, 1K ✕ Iron BINDDISCORDACCOUNT: 100 ✕ Emerald, 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 40K ✕ Wood, 20K ✕ Iron (Must bind your in-game account using Discord on a mobile device)

List of expired Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes

Listed below are codes that were active but have expired as of October 2024 in Sea of Conquest Pirate War:

SAILINGCELEBRATION

FULLMOONLOOT2024

FREEDOMSPARK

BOOTY4DAD

SEAS4LIFE

LITTLEPIRATES

MOMSDAY2024

MAYDAYMATEY

SEAQUEEN2024

EGGCELLENTPIRATE

GREENBUCCANEER

DISCORD100K

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

BOOTYFULVALENTINE

SPRINGFEST2024

BOOTY2MILL

50KPIRATES

FBSAILHO

SAILINTO2024

MERRYBOOTY

BOOTYBEAMILLION

BLACKFLAGCREW

RUMGRUBFEAST

DISCORDYOHOHO

PROGRESSCELEBRATION

SPOOKYSHIP2023

How to redeem Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes

Enter the Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes in the box and click the Redeem button (Image via FunPlus International)

There are two ways to redeem the codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War. You can either visit the title’s official website or use the codes in-game. Here is a step-by-step guide for both the methods:

In-game method

Step 1: Launch Sea of Conquest Pirate War on your mobile and complete the tutorial.

Launch Sea of Conquest Pirate War on your mobile and complete the tutorial. Step 2: In the lobby, click your Avatar icon at the top left of your screen.

In the lobby, click your Avatar icon at the top left of your screen. Step 3: Click the Settings button at the top right of the screen.

Click the Settings button at the top right of the screen. Step 4: Tap the Gift Code button to open the code redemption dialog box.

Tap the Gift Code button to open the code redemption dialog box. Step 5: Copy and paste the code in the box below “Enter the Gift Code here.”

Copy and paste the code in the box below “Enter the Gift Code here.” Step 6: Hit the Redeem button and claim the freebies from your in-game mailbox.

Method to redeem the codes on the website

Step 1: Open the browser you want on your mobile device.

Open the browser you want on your mobile device. Step 2: Tap the Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top of the page.

Tap the Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top of the page. Step 3: Click the Gift Redemption Center button.

Click the Gift Redemption Center button. Step 4: It opens a new tab with two blank boxes: Enter the Player’s UID and Enter gift code. Click your Avatar icon to open your profile. You will find your UID on the right side of your Avatar icon.

It opens a new tab with two blank boxes: Enter the Player’s UID and Enter gift code. Click your Avatar icon to open your profile. You will find your UID on the right side of your Avatar icon. Step 5: Copy your UID and paste it into the box below Enter the Player’s UID in the code redemption website. Copy and paste the active code below the box: Enter gift code .

Copy your UID and paste it into the box below in the code redemption website. Copy and paste the active code below the box: . Step 6: Click the Redeem button; then, open the app on your mobile device and claim freebies from your in-game mailbox.

Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on entering an incorrect Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes (Image via FunPlus International)

Upon entering an incorrect code, the message 'Invalid Gift Code' appears on your screen, preventing you from claiming freebies. So, you mustn’t leave out any letter or number and must enter the active code in the exact format provided by the developers. Always copy and paste the codes to avoid any errors.

Where to find new codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War?

You can find the latest codes in the title’s official Discord channel. The developers also post them on the title’s official X and Facebook pages. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to find all the active codes when the developers release them. We are constantly searching for new ones and update our list immediately upon encountering one.

FAQs on Sea of Conquest Pirate Ward codes

Why are codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War used?

The codes will help you gain crucial resources without clearing stages or spending your real money. You will get free supplies to help speed up your in-game progression within a few seconds.

Do Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War expire after a certain period. So, don’t wait around and collect all the freebies immediately.

When are the new codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War released?

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed way to learn about the code’s release date in Sea of Conquest Pirate War. You can keep tabs on the gift codes channel in the title’s official Discord.

