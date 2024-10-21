Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are searching for Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes, then you’ve come to the right place. With the help of our list of updated codes, you can obtain various in-game items, such as Echo Conch, Wood, Iron, Speedup items, and more. These resources, crucial for upgrading your ships and strengthening characters, can be acquired by clearing quests and engaging in other in-game activities.
These resources are also available to purchase at the in-app store. But you can acquire them with the simplest method: redeeming the codes. This article lists all working and tested Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes.
All active Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Below is the list of all active Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes:
- SOC777: 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K Wood, 10K ✕ Iron, 3 ✕ 5m Construction Speedup
- PLAYSOCONPC: 100 ✕ Emeralds, 3 ✕ Master Pipe, 2 ✕ Echo Conch, 2,500 ✕ Flawless Sea Soul Stones, and 50K ✕ Gold
- MEBOOTY: 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 20K ✕ Gold, 10K ✕ Iron, 1K ✕ Iron
- SEAOFCONQUEST: 20 ✕ Emerald, 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 3 ✕ 5m SpeedUp, 2K ✕ Wood, 1K ✕ Iron
- BINDDISCORDACCOUNT: 100 ✕ Emerald, 1 ✕ Echo Conch, 40K ✕ Wood, 20K ✕ Iron (Must bind your in-game account using Discord on a mobile device)
Also read: Pocket Isekai codes
List of expired Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes
Listed below are codes that were active but have expired as of October 2024 in Sea of Conquest Pirate War:
- SAILINGCELEBRATION
- FULLMOONLOOT2024
- FREEDOMSPARK
- BOOTY4DAD
- SEAS4LIFE
- LITTLEPIRATES
- MOMSDAY2024
- MAYDAYMATEY
- PLAYSOCONPC
- SEAQUEEN2024
- EGGCELLENTPIRATE
- GREENBUCCANEER
- DISCORD100K
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- BOOTYFULVALENTINE
- SPRINGFEST2024
- BOOTY2MILL
- 50KPIRATES
- FBSAILHO
- SAILINTO2024
- MERRYBOOTY
- BOOTYBEAMILLION
- BLACKFLAGCREW
- RUMGRUBFEAST
- DISCORDYOHOHO
- PROGRESSCELEBRATION
- SPOOKYSHIP2023
Also read: Awaken Chaos Era codes
How to redeem Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes
There are two ways to redeem the codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War. You can either visit the title’s official website or use the codes in-game. Here is a step-by-step guide for both the methods:
In-game method
- Step 1: Launch Sea of Conquest Pirate War on your mobile and complete the tutorial.
- Step 2: In the lobby, click your Avatar icon at the top left of your screen.
- Step 3: Click the Settings button at the top right of the screen.
- Step 4: Tap the Gift Code button to open the code redemption dialog box.
- Step 5: Copy and paste the code in the box below “Enter the Gift Code here.”
- Step 6: Hit the Redeem button and claim the freebies from your in-game mailbox.
Method to redeem the codes on the website
- Step 1: Open the browser you want on your mobile device.
- Step 2: Tap the Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top of the page.
- Step 3: Click the Gift Redemption Center button.
- Step 4: It opens a new tab with two blank boxes: Enter the Player’s UID and Enter gift code. Click your Avatar icon to open your profile. You will find your UID on the right side of your Avatar icon.
- Step 5: Copy your UID and paste it into the box below Enter the Player’s UID in the code redemption website. Copy and paste the active code below the box: Enter gift code.
- Step 6: Click the Redeem button; then, open the app on your mobile device and claim freebies from your in-game mailbox.
Also read: Tap Force codes
Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes troubleshooting [how to fix]
Upon entering an incorrect code, the message 'Invalid Gift Code' appears on your screen, preventing you from claiming freebies. So, you mustn’t leave out any letter or number and must enter the active code in the exact format provided by the developers. Always copy and paste the codes to avoid any errors.
Also read: Primon Legion codes
Where to find new codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War?
You can find the latest codes in the title’s official Discord channel. The developers also post them on the title’s official X and Facebook pages. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to find all the active codes when the developers release them. We are constantly searching for new ones and update our list immediately upon encountering one.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now codes
FAQs on Sea of Conquest Pirate Ward codes
Why are codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War used?
The codes will help you gain crucial resources without clearing stages or spending your real money. You will get free supplies to help speed up your in-game progression within a few seconds.
Do Sea of Conquest Pirate War codes expire?
Yes, the codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War expire after a certain period. So, don’t wait around and collect all the freebies immediately.
When are the new codes in Sea of Conquest Pirate War released?
Unfortunately, there is no confirmed way to learn about the code’s release date in Sea of Conquest Pirate War. You can keep tabs on the gift codes channel in the title’s official Discord.