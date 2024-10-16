Primon Legion codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

By utilizing Primon Legion codes, players can acquire valuable in-game resources for free. Primon Legion takes you to the Stone Age-themed world where you collect monsters, train them, unlock their skills, and more. While adventuring, you need various resources that can be obtained by clearing stages, completing quests, and more. However, redeeming the codes is the simplest method to acquire them.

The codes have an expiry date, so redeem them quickly to obtain freebies. This article lists every working and tested Primon Legion code, helping you get freebies in February 2025.

All active Primon Legion codes

Rewards from the codes in Primon Legion (Image via Neocraft)

Below are all the active Primon Legion codes you can use to obtain free in-game items in February 2025:

v4m7v2VcL : Redeem for free in-game items (New)

: Redeem for free in-game items (New) CfXL6neTk: Redeem for free in-game items (New)

List of all expired Primon Legion codes

You will find a list of all Primon Legion codes that have expired in February 2025 below:

jKDyx6Ppw

2Sv6E3GcK

PLHAPPYDAY

EETQ6WRPL

MaY2451PL

SHARESTRATS

ZXQBUGEPL

4GB9QVJPL

GP7KW3LPL

5SJ7DUDPL

3LVP8HHPL

PL24STRAT

PL24LOVE

How to redeem Primon Legion codes

Copy and paste the code into the box and click the Redeem button (Image via Neocraft)

Redeeming the codes in Primon Legion is as easy as walking in the park. Here is a step-by-step guide that leads you from codes to freebies:

Step 1: Launch Primon Legion and login to your account.

Launch Primon Legion and login to your account. Step 2: Tap the Avatar icon at the top left corner of the lobby.

Tap the Avatar icon at the top left corner of the lobby. Step 3: Tap the Redeem Pack button in the Profile tab. It opens the code redemption dialog box.

Tap the Redeem Pack button in the Profile tab. It opens the code redemption dialog box. Step 4: Copy and paste the code into the blank box that says Tap to enter a promo code.

Copy and paste the code into the blank box that says Tap to enter a promo code. Step 5: Click the Redeem button, and all freebies will be added to your in-game inventory.

Primon Legion codes and their importance

With codes in Primon Legion, you can obtain Lucky Primon Egg to acquire new monsters, Chromashell (in-game currency), and more such crucial resources for free. You don’t have to spend money at the in-app store or farm them by battling monsters in various game modes.

Primon Legion codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on redeeming an incorrect code in Primon Legion (Image via Neocraft)

There are several reasons that codes in Primon Legion don’t grant free in-game items. First, the code expires after a certain period. So, you must use those that haven’t expired to claim freebies. Additionally, Neocraft provides unique codes on the title’s official Facebook that expire after 24 hours. They won’t work afterward, so try to redeem them within a day.

While typing the codes, you mustn’t leave any letter or number. Failing to do so will make the code invalid, and you won’t get any free stuff from it.

Where to find new codes in Primon Legion

If you want to get the codes firsthand, you can follow the title’s official Discord channel or Facebook page. Neocraft posts redeem codes regularly on these platforms. Additionally, you can bookmark our page to find the latest codes. This article will be regularly updated whenever new codes are released.

FAQs on Primon Legion codes

Why are codes in Primon Legion used?

The codes are your best sources to collect in-game items for free in this Stone Age-themed world. You don’t have to clear stages, play challenges, or engage in other game modes.

Do codes in Primon Legion expire?

Yes, all codes in Primon Legion expire after a certain period. So, you must use them as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on any free stuff.

When are the new codes in Primon Legion released?

Neocraft released new codes when the title gets a new update. Additionally, the developers release Facebook limited-time gift codes regularly. However, they expire after 24 hours, so you must use them as quickly as possible.

