Doodle Magic codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are searching for Doodle Magic codes to get free stuff then you are at the right spot. In this tower defense game, you fight against slimes, monsters, and other creatures to keep your village safe. You need Stamina to start the battle, while Gems, Coins, Magic Runes, Gear Blueprints, and other items make your skills robust, keeping you from failing to save the village of Himel.

You will get these resources by watching ads, clearing stages, performing raids, or purchasing them through the in-app store. However, if you don’t want to do any of these, codes are what you need. This article lists all the working and tested codes in Doodle Magic for February 2025.

All active Doodle Magic codes

Rewards from active codes in Doodle Magic (Image via MOREFUN)

All the working Doodle Magic codes for February 2025 are mentioned below:

Codes Rewards HAPPYNEWYEAR Redeem for free in-game items (New)

List of expired Doodle Magic codes

Here are the Doodle Magic codes that were working but have expired as of February 2025:

QLKGR2

GIFT777

GIFT888

GIFT999

VIP777

VIP888

VIP999

30DBRZ

MAGIC77

MAGIC99

RVFT8K

49QHNN

SK8G79

NLLGLW

CP4QRM

57YS87

DLSU3N

Do note that you won't be able to redeem these codes in the game any more.

How to redeem Doodle Magic codes

Enter the active code in the box and click OK to redeem (Image via MOREFUN)

You can redeem the codes in Doodle Magic via the method mentioned below. However, new players must clear stage 6 if they want to redeem the above-listed active codes:

Step 1: Launch Doodle Magic on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Clear stage 6 to access the code redemption feature.

Step 3: Click the Settings icon at the top left corner below your Avatar icon.

Step 4: You will see the blank box in the Gift Code section.

Step 5: Copy and paste the code into the box and click OK.

Doodle Magic codes and their importance

Doodle Magic codes give crucial in-game items for free, such as Stamina, Magic Runes, and more. You don’t have to grind the game or purchase them from the in-app store using real money.

Doodle Magic codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on entering the incorrect codes in Doodle Magic (Image via MOREFUN)

Ensure you’ve not left out any letter or number while entering the code in the box. In such a case, the title displays a message: Gift code does not exist, and you won’t get the freebies. Additionally, you won’t be able to redeem the expired codes, which will send out the message: Gift code expired. The letter case doesn’t make a difference while entering the code.

Where to find new codes in Doodle Magic?

You can find new Doodle Magic codes on the title’s official Facebook or Discord channel. If you want all the active codes in one place, bookmark this page. We regularly update our list with new codes when MOREFUN releases them.

FAQs on Doodle Magic codes

Why are codes in Doodle Magic used?

The codes in Doodle Magic will help you obtain Stamina, Gear Blueprints, Magic Runes, and other in-game items for free. You don’t have to clear stages or spend your money to purchase them.

Do codes in Doodle Magic expire?

Yes, the codes in Doodle Magic usually expire two days from the day MOREFUN issues them. So, redeem them as fast as possible to obtain the rewards.

When are the codes in Doodle Magic released?

MOREFUN releases new codes in Doodle Magic every weekend. You can follow the title’s official Facebook handle and join its Discord channel to get the latest codes.

