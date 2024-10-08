Order Daybreak codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

- All active Order Daybreak codes
If you are searching for Order Daybreak codes, then you’ve come to the right place. In this sci-fi-themed post-apocalyptic game, various resources are required to complete missions and progress. The title offers Draw Vouchers to help you obtain new partners, Enhance Stones to upgrade your weapons and gears, and more. The straightforward way to get them is farming or spending money.
If you want to get them without hassles, using the redeem codes is the best method. In this article, you can find all the working and tested codes in Order Daybreak, helping you obtain in-game resources for free without stressing your fingers or wallet.
All active Order Daybreak codes
Below are all the active Order Daybreak codes to obtain freebies in February 2025:
List of expired Order Daybreak codes
Like other mobile games, the codes in Order Daybreak expire after a certain period. Here is the list of all expired codes as of February 2025:
- BYFLOD
- 888ODCODE
- WELCOMETOOD
- ODADVENTURE
- ODGLOBAL
- ODLUCKY
- COOLOD
- SUMMERGIFT
- JUNEGIFT24
- MAYGIFT
- DAYBREAK
- ORDERDAYBREAK
- BATTLEDAY
- GIFTODOCT
- AUTUMNOD
- FLOD9
- JULYOD
- ODSUMMER
How to redeem Order Daybreak codes
Neocraft, the developers, has given a simple in-game method to redeem codes in Order Daybreak. Here is the step-by-step guide to help you extract freebies from the active codes:
- Launch Order Daybreak on your handheld.
- Open the Benefit tab at the top left of the lobby near the Dailies button. Note, that you can access the Benefit button only after surpassing level 22.
- You will see a menu list on the left side of the screen. Scroll to find the Gift Code menu at the bottom of the list.
- On the right side, you will see a code redemption box that says Enter your Gift Code. Copy and paste the code into the box and click the Confirm button.
- Click the Social button on the bottom of the lobby to open the in-game mailbox, and claim all applicable rewards.
Order Daybreak codes and their importance
Using the codes in Order Daybreak will help you obtain Draw Vouchers, Enhance Stones, and more. You don’t have to defeat enemies to farm for them or spend a penny.
Order Daybreak codes troubleshooting [how to fix]
If you miss out on even a single letter while entering the code, it won’t grant any free stuff. Instead, you will receive a message: "Code doesn't exist. Please check and try again."
To avoid this issue, it’s recommended to copy and paste the codes directly. Additionally, you can’t extract freebies from the expired codes.
Where to find new codes in Order Daybreak?
Neocraft releases new codes on Order Daybreak’s official Facebook handle and Discord channel. You can keep tabs on them to get new codes when the developers issue them. Additionally, you can bookmark this guide and get the latest codes when Neocraft releases them.
FAQs on Order Daybreak codes
Why are Order Daybreak codes used?
The codes in Order Daybreak are used to obtain free in-game items. You don't need to defeat enemies and clear stages or spend money at the in-app store.
Do codes in Order Daybreak expire?
The redeem codes in Order Daybreak expire after a certain period. So, redeem them immediately, or you will miss out on freebies.
When are the codes in Order Daybreak released?
There is no confirmed way to know the exact date when Neocraft will release the codes. You can find them regularly on the title’s official Facebook and Discord channels.