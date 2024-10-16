Tap Force codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are searching for Tap Force codes that grant freebies, then you are at the right spot. This game has you using your team consisting of 16-bit pixel fighters to beat mobs and bosses and bring justice to the Metro City streets in Tap Force. However, justice is not cheap; you must recruit fighters of higher rarity using Orbs, Capsules, and Cartridges.
You also need to bolster your roster by leveling up characters with Gold. These resources are obtained by completing quests, clearing campaign stages, and more. However, those hassles will go away with our list of updated codes.
Listed below are all working and tested Tap Force codes to get freebies in February 2025.
All active Tap Force codes
The following is the list of all Tap Force codes you can redeem to obtain free in-game items in February 2025:
- Tapdragon: 25 Elite Dragons and 5 Ultra Dragon Shards
- Matchland: 20 Elite Cartridges
- Racecat: 10 Capsules
- Daxforce: 5 Orbs and 15 Capsules
List of all expired Tap Force codes
These codes have already expired and won’t grant any freebies in Tap Force as of February 2025:
- HAPPYVDAY
- HAPPY2023
- TAPTHANKS
- KITTY20XP
- Racebunny
- KITTYXMAS
How to redeem Tap Force codes
The developers at Race Cat have provided an in-game method to redeem codes in Tap Force. However, you must reach level 10 to access this feature. You can find a step step-by-step guide to claim freebies from the codes below:
- Step 1: Launch Tap Force on your handheld.
- Step 2: Tap on your Avatar icon at the top left corner of the lobby.
- Step 3: Tap the coupon icon on the right side above the Notification button.
- Step 4: Click “Do you have a special code?” to open the field to enter the code.
- Step 5: Copy and paste the code into the field and click the Confirm button to receive the applicable freebies.
Tap Force codes and their importance
The active codes in Tap Force grant Capsules, Orbs, and other crucial resources to help your in-game progression. You don’t have to fight enemies, clear stages, engage in various game modes or stress your wallet to obtain these resources.
Tap Force codes troubleshooting [how to fix]
The codes will give freebies only if you enter them correctly. That means you mustn’t leave out any single letter when entering them. The message "Special code not found or expired" will appear if you enter an incorrect code. Needless to say, you won’t obtain free stuff if you use an expired code.
If you encounter any errors, copy and paste the codes. They should give you free in-game items if they haven’t expired.
Where to find new codes in Tap Force?
You can find new codes on Tap Force’s official Discord channel. Alternatively, bookmark this page to get new codes. We will update our list of active codes the moment Race Cat releases new ones.
FAQs on Tap Force codes
Why are codes in Tap Force used?
Codes are the best sources to acquire free resources in Tap Force. Using them will help you avoid the hassle of farming or using real money at the in-app store.
Do codes in Tap Force expire?
Like other mobile games, the codes in Tap Force also expire after some time. If you don’t want to miss out on free rewards, redeem them as soon as possible.
When are the new codes in Tap Force released?
There is no way to know the exact release date of new codes in Tap Force. The developers haven’t provided any new codes recently. However, you can keep tabs on the title’s Discord channel or this page to get the latest ones when Race Cat releases them.