Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event and rewards explored

Netmarble has launched a new Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event, where players can claim Custom Draw Tickets, Skill Runes, Essence Stones, and more in-game items for free by simply logging into the title. The event started on May 1 and will run till May 7, 2025. However, the rewards can be claimed till May 14, 2025.

Ad

The developers have also specified the claim period for each day’s reward. If a reward isn't claimed within this period, it will expire and be unavailable afterwards.

Rewards for Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Players don't need to fulfill any condition to participate in the Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event. Anyone can log in daily and claim all the rewards within the specified period. Here are the details of each day’s rewards:

Day 1 (May 1, 2025): Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20

Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20 Day 2 (May 2, 2025): Heroic rarity Skill Rune ✕ 3

Heroic rarity Skill Rune ✕ 3 Day 3 (May 3, 2025): Gold ✕ 1,000,000

Gold ✕ 1,000,000 Day 4 (May 4, 2025): Heroic rarity Blessing Stone Vol. 5 ✕ 3

Heroic rarity Blessing Stone Vol. 5 ✕ 3 Day 5 (May 5, 2025): Weapon Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20

Weapon Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20 Day 6 (May 6, 2025): Essence Stones ✕ 3,000

Essence Stones ✕ 3,000 Day 7 (May 7, 2025): Legendary Skill Rune Vol. 4 ✕ 1

Ad

Here is the claim period for each day’s rewards during the Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event:

Day 1: May 1, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 1, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 2: May 2, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 2, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 3: May 3, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 3, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 4: May 4, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 4, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 5: May 5, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 5, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 6: May 6, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

May 6, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0) Day 7: May 7, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)

Netmarble has also revealed details about the events that will be featured in SLA's first-year anniversary. You can check out this article to learn more about them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More