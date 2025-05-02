Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event and rewards explored

Netmarble has launched a new Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event, where players can claim Custom Draw Tickets, Skill Runes, Essence Stones, and more in-game items for free by simply logging into the title. The event started on May 1 and will run till May 7, 2025. However, the rewards can be claimed till May 14, 2025.
The developers have also specified the claim period for each day’s reward. If a reward isn't claimed within this period, it will expire and be unavailable afterwards.
Rewards for Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event
Players don't need to fulfill any condition to participate in the Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event. Anyone can log in daily and claim all the rewards within the specified period. Here are the details of each day’s rewards:
- Day 1 (May 1, 2025): Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20
- Day 2 (May 2, 2025): Heroic rarity Skill Rune ✕ 3
- Day 3 (May 3, 2025): Gold ✕ 1,000,000
- Day 4 (May 4, 2025): Heroic rarity Blessing Stone Vol. 5 ✕ 3
- Day 5 (May 5, 2025): Weapon Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20
- Day 6 (May 6, 2025): Essence Stones ✕ 3,000
- Day 7 (May 7, 2025): Legendary Skill Rune Vol. 4 ✕ 1
Here is the claim period for each day’s rewards during the Solo Leveling Arise 1-Year Anniversary login event:
- Day 1: May 1, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 2: May 2, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 3: May 3, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 4: May 4, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 5: May 5, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 6: May 6, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
- Day 7: May 7, at 09:00 to May 14, 2025, at 08:59 (UTC+0)
Netmarble has also revealed details about the events that will be featured in SLA's first-year anniversary. You can check out this article to learn more about them.