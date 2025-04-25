Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards details

Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary is nearing, with around 13 days left on the calendar as of this writing. Netmarble will roll out a special 1st Year Anniversary update with many events and free rewards. It will arrive globally on May 8, 2025. The developers have released two surprise notices on the title’s official Netmarble forum, highlighting key rewards and major content updates for the occasion.
That said, this article outlines the content revealed on the surprise notices.
All details about the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards
The Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary rewards include an exclusive Sung Jinwoo costume, Transcendent Blessing Stone Selection Chest, and Custom Draw Tickets. Players will also get a new memorial hunter, various mini-games, a challenge event, and more.
Here is the list of all the events included in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary update:
- (New memorial hunter) Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess Rate Up Draw event: From May 8 to June 5, 2025
- Thomas Andre Rate Up Draw event: From May 8 to May 22, 2025
- Goto Ryuji Rate Up Draw event: From May 22 to June 5, 2025
- Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess Release Celebration Capsule Draw event: From May 8 to June 5, 2025
- Rate Up Hunter Growth Tournament: From May 8 to June 5, 2025
- 1-Year Anniversary Appreciation! Check-In Gift: After May 8, 2025 update
- Cake Thief Sweep-Up Operation Mini-Game: From May 8 to May 26, 2025
- Assemble Army of Shadows Mini-Game: From May 8 to May 26, 2025
- Hunter Challenge event: From May 8 to May 26, 2025
- Rock, Paper, Scissor event: From May 8 to May 15, 2025
- 1-Year Appreciation Lucky Clover/Last Chance: From May 22 to May 29, 2025
- Heart Pounding Tank: From May 26 to June 12, 2025
- 1st Year Anniversary Daily Mission: From May 26 to June 12, 2025
- Night of the Hunters Collection event: From May 26 to June 12, 2025
- 1-Year Anniversary Event Story: After May 8, 2025 update
- 1st Year Anniversary Mission Challenge: After May 8, 2025 update
- 1st Year Anniversary Dice Exploration: After May 8, 2025 update
- Gate Bonus Time event (Gold): From May 8 to May 22, 2025
- Gate Bonus Time event (Weapon Enhancement Gear): From May 22 to June 5, 2025
Key rewards of the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events
Here is the list of key rewards of the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events:
- Transcendent Blessing Stone Selection Chest x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
- 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Hunter Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
- 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Hunter Weapon Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
- 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Sung Jinwoo Weapon Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
- Custom Draw Ticket 100: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
- Eleventh Hour Blade costume for Sung Jinwoo: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event
Solo Leveling Arise players can pre-register for the 1st Year Anniversary update here. Netmarble will distribute 10 Custom Draw Tickets to those who pre-register. The pre-registration reward will be available in the in-game mailbox after the update. Additionally, the developers have planned hidden rewards upon reaching 500,000 pre-registrations for the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary update.