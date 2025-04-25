Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards details

Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary is nearing, with around 13 days left on the calendar as of this writing. Netmarble will roll out a special 1st Year Anniversary update with many events and free rewards. It will arrive globally on May 8, 2025. The developers have released two surprise notices on the title’s official Netmarble forum, highlighting key rewards and major content updates for the occasion.

That said, this article outlines the content revealed on the surprise notices.

All details about the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards

The Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary rewards include an exclusive Sung Jinwoo costume, Transcendent Blessing Stone Selection Chest, and Custom Draw Tickets. Players will also get a new memorial hunter, various mini-games, a challenge event, and more.

Here is the list of all the events included in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary update:

(New memorial hunter) Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess Rate Up Draw event: From May 8 to June 5, 2025

From May 8 to June 5, 2025 Thomas Andre Rate Up Draw event: From May 8 to May 22, 2025

From May 8 to May 22, 2025 Goto Ryuji Rate Up Draw event: From May 22 to June 5, 2025

From May 22 to June 5, 2025 Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess Release Celebration Capsule Draw event: From May 8 to June 5, 2025

From May 8 to June 5, 2025 Rate Up Hunter Growth Tournament: From May 8 to June 5, 2025

From May 8 to June 5, 2025 1-Year Anniversary Appreciation! Check-In Gift: After May 8, 2025 update

After May 8, 2025 update Cake Thief Sweep-Up Operation Mini-Game: From May 8 to May 26, 2025

From May 8 to May 26, 2025 Assemble Army of Shadows Mini-Game: From May 8 to May 26, 2025

From May 8 to May 26, 2025 Hunter Challenge event: From May 8 to May 26, 2025

From May 8 to May 26, 2025 Rock, Paper, Scissor event: From May 8 to May 15, 2025

From May 8 to May 15, 2025 1-Year Appreciation Lucky Clover/Last Chance: From May 22 to May 29, 2025

From May 22 to May 29, 2025 Heart Pounding Tank: From May 26 to June 12, 2025

From May 26 to June 12, 2025 1st Year Anniversary Daily Mission: From May 26 to June 12, 2025

From May 26 to June 12, 2025 Night of the Hunters Collection event: From May 26 to June 12, 2025

From May 26 to June 12, 2025 1-Year Anniversary Event Story: After May 8, 2025 update

After May 8, 2025 update 1st Year Anniversary Mission Challenge: After May 8, 2025 update

After May 8, 2025 update 1st Year Anniversary Dice Exploration: After May 8, 2025 update

After May 8, 2025 update Gate Bonus Time event (Gold): From May 8 to May 22, 2025

From May 8 to May 22, 2025 Gate Bonus Time event (Weapon Enhancement Gear): From May 22 to June 5, 2025

Key rewards of the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events

Sung Jinwoo new costume, Eleventh Hour Blade (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of key rewards of the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events:

Transcendent Blessing Stone Selection Chest x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Hunter Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Hunter Weapon Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event 1-Year Anniversary Celebration SSR Sung Jinwoo Weapon Selection Ticket x1: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event Custom Draw Ticket 100: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event Eleventh Hour Blade costume for Sung Jinwoo: Get from 1-Year Anniversary! Check-In Gift event

Solo Leveling Arise players can pre-register for the 1st Year Anniversary update here. Netmarble will distribute 10 Custom Draw Tickets to those who pre-register. The pre-registration reward will be available in the in-game mailbox after the update. Additionally, the developers have planned hidden rewards upon reaching 500,000 pre-registrations for the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary update.

