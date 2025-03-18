Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025: All finalists, finals date, prize, and how to watch

Netmarble has announced the finalists for the global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025 (SLC 2025). A total of 16 players have advanced from the online preliminary stages that were held between February 21 to March 9, 2025. The finalists include the top eight players from Asia and eight from the International League. They will compete for a grand prize in the Battlefield of Time game mode, which will be held offline in Korea.

This article provides a complete list of all finalists competing in the SLC 2025. It also includes prizes, the date of the final matches, and a guide to watching them.

List of all finalists for the Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025

Finalists for the SLC 2025 (Image via Netmarble)

Here are all the finalists with their in-game guilds that advanced to the Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025 from each league.

International League

TyPaL: No guild

ThenaX: Twilight

Zag: Pandemonium

Kayyo: KOREA

MoneyMax: Ketsui

Leviis: Ketsui

Max: Pandemonium

Only: Twilight

Asia League

OhReung: 나혼렙갤러리

RedFlag: Ketsui

GwangGwang: 화련

rock: 나혼렙갤러리

SHIN: 나혼렙갤러리

Need: 나혼렙갤러리

Yoir: 설화

Sino: Xiaoya

Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025: Finals date and prizes

The grand prize for the SLC 2025 (Image via Netmarble)

The finals of the Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025 will be held on April 12, 2025. Netmarble will divide the finalists into several groups for the final matches. The competition bracket and group arrangements are yet to be revealed.

Of the 16 finalists, the top four players will get various prizes based on their ranks. Here are the details:

Rank 1: 10,000,000 KRW and LG Gram Pro 360 Laptop ✕ 1

10,000,000 KRW and LG Gram Pro 360 Laptop ✕ 1 Rank 2: 7,000,000 KRW and LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor ✕ 1

7,000,000 KRW and LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor ✕ 1 Rank 3: 3,000,000 KRW and ASUS ROG ALLY X ✕ 1

3,000,000 KRW and ASUS ROG ALLY X ✕ 1 Rank 4: ASUS ROG ALLY X ✕ 1

How to watch the finals of Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025

The finals of SLC 2025 will be held offline at IVEX Studio in Kore (Image via Netmarble)

The final matches of SLC 2025 will be held offline at Gwangmyeong IVEX Studio in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Tickets will be available for purchase starting April 4, 2025.

The finals will also be streamed online on the title’s official channels, including YouTube. Additionally, Netmarble will distribute Solo Leveling Arise redeem codes during the finals. Players can redeem them in-game to get various in-game items for free.

