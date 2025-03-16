Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Goto Ryuji’s exclusive weapon, Distorted Dreams

Distorted Dreams is Goto Ryuji’s exclusive weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. It is an SSR rarity weapon that Netmarble released with Goto Ryuji in the March 13 update. The weapon increases the user’s health by 12%, increasing Goto’s damage since he scales off his Health Points (HP). Additionally, it buffs critical hit damage of his Reverse Tempest or Storm Blade Basic Skills by 30% for 15 seconds.

Ad

This article details all the methods players can use to obtain this exclusive weapon of Goto Ryuji in Solo Leveling Arise.

All ways to get Goto Ryuji’s exclusive weapon, Distorted Dreams, in Solo Leveling Arise

Here are the ways to get Distorted Dreams in Solo Leveling Arise:

1) Special Dice event

Special Dice event (Image via Netmarble)

You can obtain the design for Distorted Dream and the weapon itself from the Special Dice event in Solo Leveling Arise. It is a simple event where you must earn dice by completing the event-themed missions. Then, you roll dice on the event board to get various rewards based on which slot the token lands on.

Ad

Trending

There are twenty-three slots, each rewarding a different in-game item. You can get [Event] Rate Up Hunter Weapon Selection Chests by landing the token on slots, 6, 12, 18, and 23.

The event also rewards based on the number of rounds you complete with the token. Completing five rounds of the board rewards [Event] Rate Up Hunter’s exclusive weapon Selection Chest. You can open the chest to get Goto Ryuji’s exclusive weapon, Distorted Dreams.

Ad

2) Goto Ryuji growth tournament

Goto Ryuji growth tournament (Image via Netmarble)

You get points by completing the event-themed missions in the Goto Ryuji growth tournament. The missions include upgrading hunters and their skills. There are fourteen milestone points, each rewarding unique in-game items. You can get a [Event] Rate Up Hunter’s exclusive weapon Selection Chest, containing Goto Ryuji’s signature weapon.

Ad

The event missions include obtaining Goto Ryuji, upgrading his in-game level and skills, and enhancing other hunters and their skills. You can obtain more points by upgrading hunters of higher rarity.

3) Crafting

You can craft Goto Ryuji's wxclusive weapon (Image via Netmarble)

There are two ways to craft Distorted Dreams: Event and Normal crafting. You can use the former method until March 10, 2025, the end date for Goto’s rate-up draw banner. It requires 100 Goto Ryuji’s Weapon Design and 20,000 Gold to craft one copy.

Ad

You can get the weapon design from the Special Dice event. Slot numbers 6, 12, 18, and 23 grant four [Event] Rate Up Hunter Weapon Design Selection Chest each. Additionally, completing three rounds of the board rewards 30 [Event] Rate Up Hunter Weapon Design Selection Chest and six or more grants 10.

Crafting one copy of Distorted Dreams using the Normal method requires eight Wind Mana Power Crystals, four Hunter exclusive weapon Designs, and 20,000 Gold. This method will be permanently available in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback