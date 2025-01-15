Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update and maintenance schedule

Netmarble has announced a new Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update. The developers will conduct closed server maintenance to roll out the update on all digital storefronts. Players can expect many new events, a new game mode, a growth element, and features. Additionally, the update will debut a new SSR hunter, a Sung Jinwoo weapon, costumes, and more.

Here's a list of all new content arriving in the latest update and server maintenance schedule with compensation rewards.

All new content in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update

Below is the list of all new content Netmarble will introduce in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update:

New Content

Reverse Story: Chapters 21, 22, and 23

Workshop of Brilliant Light New Dungeon & Improvements (bosses weak to Fire and Light element)

World Cooperation Event 一 Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Skirmish

Hunter Archive New Story & Secret Library

New Growth Element: Core Limit Break feature

New releases

SSR hunter, Esil Radiru and her Exclusive Weapon.

Sung Jinwoo weapon.

An event-themed hunter weapon.

Costumes for Alicia Blanche and Sung Jinwoo.

New events

Snow Flower-Themed Events: Check-In event, Daily Missions, Treasure Hunt, and Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Rate Up Celebration Lucky Wheel.

Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament.

Other improvements

Guild Achievement Feature.

Formation Management Feature Improvement.

Step Up Mission: Train to Become a Formidable Combatant.

Fixed Support Draw.

Other Content Improvements & Changes.

Other Improvements & Bug Fixes.

Purchase Limit for the packages in the Shop > Exchange Tab will reset through the update.

Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, maintenance schedule and compensation rewards

Maintenance compensation for the closed server maintenance (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will conduct closed server maintenance from January 15 at 22:50 to January 16, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. Players will not be able to log into the app during the maintenance period. The developers will distribute free in-game items as rewards as compensation.

The rewards include 2 ✕ Gate Keys, 500 ✕ Essence Stones, 15 ✕ Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and 1 ✕ 20% Diamond Discount Coupon. They will arrive in the players’ in-game mailboxes after the launch of Solo Leveling Arise January 16 launches. Players must claim them before January 17, 2025, at 04:59 UTC+0; Otherwise, they might not get the rewards afterward.

The developers will also conduct a Game Service Stabilization maintenance, starting on January 15, at 22:50, and ending on January 16, 2025, at 03:00 UTC+0. The title's official website, Netmarble forum, and Customer Support will be unavailable during the Game Service Stabilization maintenance.

All ending content in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update

Events that will end before the January 16 update (Image via Netmarble)

The following content will end before the Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update:

Events

Protection of the Blazing Light Shimizu Akari Rate Up Draw

Protection of the Blazing Light! Shimizu Akari Growth Tournament

Aquamarine Ripples Meilin Fisher Rate Up Draw

Overwhelming Power Thomas Andre Rate Up Draw

Shimizu Akari Rate Up Celebration! Special Dice

Popular Rate Up Draw Point

Make a New Year’s Wish!

Heart-pounding Tank Tower

Treasure Hunt Frenzy

Boss Challenge

New Year Celebration! Daily Missions

Event Story, A New Year's Gift

New Year Celebration! Check-In Gift

Event Crafting for The Price of a Promise, Bunny Bunbun, Ice Witch Pack, Coming of Age, Hook, Line, and Sinker, Divine Quarterstaff (12/19)

Currencies

Dice Event Ticket

Boss Challenge Key

Items

(Event) Popular Rate Up Hunter's Weapon Design Selection Chest

(Event) Shimizu Akari's Weapon Design

(Event) Amamiya Mirei's Weapon Design

(Event) Alicia Blanche's Weapon Design

(Event) Han Se-Mi’s Weapon Design

(Event) Meilin Fisher's Weapon Design

Packages

Shimizu Akari's Exclusive Weapon Pack

Shimizu Akari Rate Up Boost Pack

Draw Support Deluxe Pack

Draw Support Diamond Pack (12/19)

Popular Hunter's Exclusive Weapon Pack

Popular Hunter's Rate Up Boost Pack

Welcome 2025 Diamond Pack I, II, III

New Year Diamond Double Half-Up Pack I, II, III

New Year's Wish Special Pack I-VI

New Year's Wish Gift

New Year’s Wish Exchange Shop

Battle Mission Achievement Pack I to VIII

Battle Mission Challenge Pack I, II

Growth Tournament Pack I to III

Growth Tournament Weekly Gift

Holiday Celebration Pass - Normal / Premium / Deluxe

Hunter Pass - Normal / Premium / Deluxe (12/19)

That concludes our details of the new content in Solo Leveling Arise January 16, 2025, update and its maintenance schedule.

