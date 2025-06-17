Spike in Squad Busters: Power Move, Traits, and more

Supercell announced in the latest Squad Update video that the launch of Spike in Squad Busters will be sometime during the summer. It also mentioned he will be a Healer Hero, but didn't mention any details about his Power Move or Trait. Since Sonic arrives in Squad Busters in June 2025, players didn't bother much about those details.
However, the developer surprised the community when it published more details about Spike in Squad Busters in the June 2025 update patch notes. They also talk about how you can get Spike after his launch, yet the release date remains undisclosed.
Read on to find out everything we know so far about Spike in Squad Busters.
Spike in Squad Busters: Power Move and Traits
The fan-favorite cactus from Brawl Stars will soon appear in another Supercell game. Spike in Squad Busters will appear as the new Healer Hero. He will arrive with his Thorny grenade power that will cover a large area in spikes.
According to the June 2025 update patch notes:
- Spike lobs a slow-flying Thorny Grenade at enemies at respectable distances. He can hold up to two stacks of the Grenades.
- On landing, the Grenade stuns enemies in an area and spreads spikes that slow down and damage enemies.
- The spikes last a long time and can overlap from multiple Grenades. Keep enemies inside for big damage.
- Keep Spike at full health to benefit from Attack Speed increase and faster Thorny Grenade recharge.
Spike Power Move: Thorny Grenade
He throws a Thorny Grenade to stun and slow down the enemies.
- Level 1: Throws a Thorny Grenade that covers an area in Spikes.
- Level 2: Thorny Grenade recharges 30% faster while Spike is at full Health.
- Level 3: Opening a Chest recharges 1 Thorny Grenade.
- Level 4: Busting a Squad unit recharges Thorny Grenade by 10%.
- Level 5: Thorny Grenade deals 20% extra damage and stuns longer.
Spike Trait: Healing Bloom
Increase healing, buff the Healer Squaddies on his team, and turn enemies into small cactuses.
- Level 1: Gives Healer Squaddies 15% Extra Health and 15% extra Attack Speed.
- Level 2: Spike gets 35% extra Attack Speed when at Full Health.
- Level 3: Busted enemy Squad units drop Life Plants that Heal and drop a Heart.
- Level 4: Increases all Squad Healing by 15%.
- Level 5: Increases spikes in Spike's Basic Attack to 8.
Spike Turbo ability: Thorn Rush (Speed Boost + Mobility)
Spike heals the squad and plants spikes as he uses turbo.
- Level 1: Thorn Rush leaves Spikes and Heals Spike while giving the Squad a 50% Speed Boost.
- Level 2: Turbo recharges 15% faster.
- Level 3: Increases starting Turbo charges by 1.
Spike in Squad Busters: Release event details
While the developer is yet to announce a release date for Spike, it mentioned details about an upcoming release event for Spike in Squad Busters in the June 2025 update patch notes.
Also read: Squad Update June 2025
You must participate in battles to earn Cactuses (this will be the event currency for the Spike release event). You can collect these Cactuses from different in-game sources, including Cactus Invaders, Tree Giants, Trees, Win Rewards, and Loot Surge.
You will collect these Cactuses to earn epic in-game rewards and unlock Spike in Squad Busters as the final prize of this event.
While Supercell is yet to confirm a release date for this new Hero, Paula did say in the Squad Busters video that the studio will reveal more details regarding how to unlock Spike as they get closer to his release date. Since the information regarding unlocking Spike in Squad Busters arrived with the June 2025 patch notes, the developer is probably already preparing for the launch.