Subway Surfers 200th World Tour: New Surfers, outfits, and more

SYBO has released the Subway Surfers 200th World Tour Season, which is themed after Copenhagen. The season marks the 13th anniversary of the mobile title, granting players a free board as a celebratory reward. The event features the 200th World Tour game mode, which has 21 cities and unlocks characters and boards.

This article highlights new Surfers, Boards, and Outfits featured in the Subway Surfers 200th World Tour.

All you need to know about the Subway Surfers 200th World Tour

Duration

The 200th World Tour season arrived on May 12, 2025, and will be available till June 1, 2025. This means players have 20 days to play the Copenhagen-based season.

Surfers

Stevie in LOC in Subway Surfers (Image via SYBO)

Two new Surfers are introduced in Subway Surfers 200th World Tour:

1) New Surfer: LOC

LOC is the premium Surfer released for the May 2025 season. This character is a boy wearing a Red Location Indicator costume.

Players can purchase LOC for $9.99.

2) New Surfer: Stevie

Stevie is the free Surfer released this season. To unlock him, you have to win the Floor is Lava Challenge. In this challenge, players are not allowed to touch the floor. Additionally, only LOC and Stevie can be used to participate.

Outfits

New outfits in May 2025 Season (Image via SYBO)

This Subway Surfers 200th World Tour season features three outfits:

1) Rani's Urban Vibes (New)

Rani's new Urban Vibes costume can be purchased for 40,000 Season Tokens, earned by completing various in-game events and challenges.

2) Stevie's Hitchhiker (New)

Stevie Hitchhiker is the final reward of the Season Challenge. To progress, players have to earn as many points as possible in a given timeframe.

3) Ballerina Tricky

Ballerina Tricky is the 30th Milestone of the Copenhagen Season Hunt reward track. It features Tricky in a ballerina costume.

New boards

New boards released in Subway Surfers 200th Tour (Image via SYBO)

The new boards featured in the Subway Surfers 200th World Tour are listed below:

1) You Are Here

This board will appear in the second milestone of the Floor is Lava Challenge for players who have purchased LOC.

2) Freebird

The Freebird can be unlocked by reaching Tier 20 of the Copenhagen Season Hunt reward track. The board has no special ability.

3) Seven Seas

The Seven Seas board can be purchased for 20,000 Season tokens from the in-game shop. Its Special Power is Stay Low, allowing the Surfer to glide at a lower altitude than with other boards.

4) Birthday 2025

The Birthday 2025 board can be claimed for free in the ME tab.

200th World Tour game mode

The 200th World Tour mode features 21 cities and unlocks up to 13 Surfers. To acquire them, you have to collect World Tour tokens from this mode. The rewards are as follows:

Tokens required Rewards 5 Portrait 10 Kim 20 2500 Coins 30 Sofia 40 2x Headstarts 50 Mala 60 5 Score Boosters 65 Portrait 70 Nikos 80 5x Hoverboards 90 Malik 100 Mystery Box 105 Buzz 120 2500 Coins 125 Portrait 135 Zuri 150 5x Hoverboards 165 Hugo 180 2x Score Boosters 195 Jolein 200 Portrait 215 2x Headstarts 235 Manny 255 Mystery Box 265 Portrait 275 Hamza 295 Skye 315 Vivienne

