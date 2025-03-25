Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi: New surfers, boards, and more

The Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi season is underway, and it introduces players to two new surfers — Rani and Rocky — and a few new boards. To complement the Holi festival, the game and its overall aesthetics are decorated with vibrant colors. Furthermore, players can expect to see several India-related landmarks while evading the policeman.

This article highlights all the details of the Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi season.

Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi event: All you need to know

Rani and Rocky in Subway Surfers (Image via SYBO Games)

Duration

The Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi Season arrived on March 20 and will be available till March 30, 2025. Therefore, players only have around 10 days to play the event.

Surfers

The update is set to introduce two new characters in Subway Surfers:

1) New surfer: Rani

Rani can be unlocked by completing the Season Challenge, which features five stages. Players can use the new character for this challenge, but there is a 2 hr cooldown between successive runs.

2) New surfer: Rocky

Rocky can be purchased by spending real money. The exact price varies according to players' geographical location, but the players in the USA can acquire this character for $9.99.

New outfit: Color Fever Stella

New Stella outfit in Subway Surfers Mumbai Holi (Image via SYBO Games)

Color Fever is the new outfit for Stella and can be unlocked by completing the No Floor Challenge: Floor is Lava. In the event runs, players are not allowed to touch the floor.

Boards

All the new boards in Subway Surfers (Image via SYBO Games)

1) New board: Cyan Note

The Cyan Note is a season-exclusive board that can be purchased for 15,000 Event Coins. Players can also unlock the board's Special Power: Smooth Drift later on.

2) New board: Blue Riff

Blue Riff can be unlocked by reaching tier 20 of the Season Hunt. It is a progression-based reward track where players advance by collecting Season Tokens that spawn randomly during runs.

3) Bengal

Bengal is a hoverboard with a pattern resembling a tiger's skin. It can be unlocked from tier 10 of the Season Hunt.

4) New Board: Purple Spin

Purple Spin can be unlocked by completing the second stage of No Floor Challenge: Floor is Lava for the second time.

