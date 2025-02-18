Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025: New Surfers, boards, and more

Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025 recently arrived in the game as a part of the title's 194th World Tour celebrations. As previously announced on their official X page, the surfing crew and the law and order officer arrived in Rio on February 17, 2025. This new event introduced new surfers, costumes, and much more. You'll also find plenty of new challenges that you can compete in for lucrative rewards.

This article will mention everything you need to know about the Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025 event.

Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025: All new contents and events

The Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025 event brings two new Surfers — Rebeca Roar and Gabriel. They will be the fifth and sixth Surfers added to the title in 2025, after Snake, Tang Yuan, Valentina, and Kaleo.

Rebeca Roar is the fifth Rio Surfer in the game and she uses the Roarsome board, while Gabriel — the sixth Rio Surfer — uses the Arara board.

This new update brings two new Rio boards (Roarsome and Arara) and a new Special board (Moongrazer). On top of it, there's a new costume for Fantasma called Carnaval. You can also get new Profiles for Fantasma, Rebeca, and Yutani, and two new Frames in Plant and Lava.

The Subway Surfers Rio Carnival 2025 has even brought plenty of new events for players to participate in. As mentioned in one of their official X posts, these events will run from February 17, 2025, to March 9, 2025. These are, as follows:

Season Challenge: The Season Challenge will run from February 17 to March 9, 2025, where you will complete different milestones to earn some crucial assets. You can get Gabriel, one of the new Surfers by completing the challenge.

The Season Challenge will run from where you will complete different milestones to earn some crucial assets. You can get Gabriel, one of the new Surfers by completing the challenge. Season Hunt: This event will also run for the whole season, i.e., February 17 to March 9, 2025. Completing Season Hunt will help you get two new boards (Coral and Arara), and you will also get Carmen.

This event will also run for the whole season, i.e., February 17 to March 9, 2025. Completing Season Hunt will help you get two new boards (Coral and Arara), and you will also get Carmen. Trick or Treat: This is another event that runs for the whole season and you can get Fanrtasma Carnival as its grand reward.

This is another event that runs for the whole season and you can get Fanrtasma Carnival as its grand reward. Women's Day Run: This event will run for the last 8 days of the season, i.e., March 1 to March 8, 2025 . You get the Yutani Portrait from this event.

This event will run for the last 8 days of the season, i.e., . You get the Yutani Portrait from this event. Calendar: The calendar will begin on February 25, 2025, and will run for a whole month before ending on March 26, 2025. You can get the Moongrazer board from it.

You can also get Rebeca and Fantasma Portraits from this season. However, Rebeca and her new board, the Roarsome board, are only available as in-game purchases.

