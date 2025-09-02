  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Supercell introduces Clash of Clans Ranked mode: Major matchmaking and trophy overhaul explained

Supercell introduces Clash of Clans Ranked mode: Major matchmaking and trophy overhaul explained

By Md Farhan Sajid
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:19 GMT
Cover
New Ranked Battle in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has announced the new Clash of Clans Ranked mode, introducing major changes to the matchmaking system. With army training time removed, you can clash whenever you want, but not entirely on your own terms. Long-standing problems, such as trophy dropping, inconsistent matchmaking, and steep entry barriers for competitive play, are being addressed.

Ad

The Clash of Clans Ranked mode will split matchmaking in multiplayer battle into two paths: Battle, where you can farm freely, and Ranked Battle, where you test your skills in a competitive setting. With that being said, this article explains everything you need to know about the upcoming battle mode.

Battle vs. Ranked Battle

Two different battle sub modes (Image via Supercell)
Two different battle sub modes (Image via Supercell)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In Battle, you’ll have unlimited attacks. Matchmaking depends on your Town Hall level, and trophies are no longer a factor. The shield system will be simplified to facilitate farming, while making your base vulnerable to looting, even in Legends League. That means you’ll need a strong defensive layout ready at all times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Clash of Clans Ranked Battle brings the competitive edge. Matchmaking will be based on your league progress, rather than your Town Hall level. Attacks and defenses are limited per day, much like Legends League, and only the best can climb to the highest tiers.

New leagues and modifiers will make the top ranks tougher, with defending heroes and defenses growing stronger as you advance. Ranked Battle unlocks at Town Hall 7 and above, giving you the chance to compete much earlier than before.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup

Rewards and progression in the Clash of Clans Ranked mode

Meta progression (Image via Supercell)
Meta progression (Image via Supercell)

Your League bonus and Star bonus will depend on your league and Town Hall level, applying to both Battle and Ranked Battle. If you want the best rewards, you must test yourself in the Clash of Clans Ranked mode, where you can also earn the prestigious Starry Ores to upgrade your Hero Equipment.

Ad

Trophies will now only exist in Ranked Battle, and at the end of each season, everyone resets to 5,000 trophies, similar to the current Legends League system.

Migration will happen when the current League season concludes on October 7, 2025. Your Town Hall level and current trophy count will determine your starting position in the new League system. This means if you want to start higher, now is the time to push your trophies. Once the update arrives, your highest trophy count under the old system will remain permanently displayed on your profile.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 reward track

Best tips to prepare for the Clash of Clans Ranked mode

Ad

Here are some important tips for smooth progression:

  • Push trophies before the update to secure a better starting league.
  • Collect gem rewards from current achievements like Crystal, Master, and Champion Leagues while they last.
  • Strengthen your base layout to protect loot since even Legend players will be open to farming attacks.
  • Prepare for new achievements and bonus rewards tied to the Ranked system by upgrading the existing village base.

Check out more articles related to the game:

About the author
Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan Sajid

Twitter icon

Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.

Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.

Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.

When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications