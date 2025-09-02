Supercell introduces Clash of Clans Ranked mode: Major matchmaking and trophy overhaul explained

Supercell has announced the new Clash of Clans Ranked mode, introducing major changes to the matchmaking system. With army training time removed, you can clash whenever you want, but not entirely on your own terms. Long-standing problems, such as trophy dropping, inconsistent matchmaking, and steep entry barriers for competitive play, are being addressed.The Clash of Clans Ranked mode will split matchmaking in multiplayer battle into two paths: Battle, where you can farm freely, and Ranked Battle, where you test your skills in a competitive setting. With that being said, this article explains everything you need to know about the upcoming battle mode.Battle vs. Ranked BattleTwo different battle sub modes (Image via Supercell)In Battle, you’ll have unlimited attacks. Matchmaking depends on your Town Hall level, and trophies are no longer a factor. The shield system will be simplified to facilitate farming, while making your base vulnerable to looting, even in Legends League. That means you’ll need a strong defensive layout ready at all times.Meanwhile, the Clash of Clans Ranked Battle brings the competitive edge. Matchmaking will be based on your league progress, rather than your Town Hall level. Attacks and defenses are limited per day, much like Legends League, and only the best can climb to the highest tiers.New leagues and modifiers will make the top ranks tougher, with defending heroes and defenses growing stronger as you advance. Ranked Battle unlocks at Town Hall 7 and above, giving you the chance to compete much earlier than before.Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineupRewards and progression in the Clash of Clans Ranked modeMeta progression (Image via Supercell)Your League bonus and Star bonus will depend on your league and Town Hall level, applying to both Battle and Ranked Battle. If you want the best rewards, you must test yourself in the Clash of Clans Ranked mode, where you can also earn the prestigious Starry Ores to upgrade your Hero Equipment.Trophies will now only exist in Ranked Battle, and at the end of each season, everyone resets to 5,000 trophies, similar to the current Legends League system.Migration will happen when the current League season concludes on October 7, 2025. Your Town Hall level and current trophy count will determine your starting position in the new League system. This means if you want to start higher, now is the time to push your trophies. Once the update arrives, your highest trophy count under the old system will remain permanently displayed on your profile.Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 reward trackBest tips to prepare for the Clash of Clans Ranked modeHere are some important tips for smooth progression:Push trophies before the update to secure a better starting league.Collect gem rewards from current achievements like Crystal, Master, and Champion Leagues while they last.Strengthen your base layout to protect loot since even Legend players will be open to farming attacks.Prepare for new achievements and bonus rewards tied to the Ranked system by upgrading the existing village base.Check out more articles related to the game:Clash of Clans Town Hall 12 updated guideIs Clash of Clans dead?How to benefit from the Clash of Clans' training time removal update