  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile in development: Everything you need to know

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile in development: Everything you need to know

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:49 GMT
Tom Clancy
The Division Resurgence is coming to mobile (Image via Ubisoft)

According to recent leaks from popular dataminer @Ninjago9101 on X, Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile is actively in development. While many thought that the game might have been discontinued, especially after its removal from the App Store in late 2024, the recent thread from the leaker suggested it was not due to a project cancellation.

Ad

The recent news has sparked a discussion about the title's official release. While there is no confirmed release date yet, this article dives into the details of the post and explores the new updates about Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile.

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile: Current status and Ubisoft's statement

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

According to the thread from @Ninjago 9101 on X, Ubisoft has confirmed that Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is still in development, with the developers seemingly targeting a Fiscal Year 2026 release date. So, the title can arrive anytime between now and March 2026.

Also read: Features that Division Resurgence can implement from BGMI

Ad

The dataminer has also posted Ubisoft's official statement in the thread. As per the post, Ubisoft's Community Manager @Ubi_James stated that the game is in development and the developers are planning a major community update. However, the community manager has not shared any expected release date for that update either.

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile: Clarification about the app's removal from App Store

Ad

The majority of the community thought the game would be dead soon, ever since its removal from the App Store in late 2024. According to recent leaks, the developer has stated that the title's removal from the App Store was due to internal App Store policy conflicts.

Can you pre-register for a Closed Beta sign-up?

While there aren't any updates about an upcoming Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Closed Beta sign-up in the dataminer's post, pre-registration is live on the official website of the title.

Ad

Also read: Is The Division Resurgence Open World?

Click on your device&#039;s preferred digital storefront&#039;s button (Image via Ubisoft)
Click on your device's preferred digital storefront's button (Image via Ubisoft)

Check the guide below to learn about how to pre-register for Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Closed Beta sign-up:

Ad
  • Step 1: Visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Click on "Register."
  • Step 3: Now, click on the Google Play Store if you are on Android.
  • Step 4: Click on "Pre-Register" to complete registration.

After this, wait for the title's release. Once the title is launched, it will be automatically downloaded to your Android device.

iOS users can click on the Apple App Store icon in the third step and click pre-order in the fourth step to complete their pre-registration process. However, since the game is still unavailable on the App Store, once you click on the "Apple App Store" option, the App Store page it redirects you to shows "Connecting...". Due to this problem, we have refrained from elaborating on the pre-registration process for iOS users.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications