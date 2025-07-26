Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile in development: Everything you need to know

According to recent leaks from popular dataminer @Ninjago9101 on X, Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile is actively in development. While many thought that the game might have been discontinued, especially after its removal from the App Store in late 2024, the recent thread from the leaker suggested it was not due to a project cancellation.The recent news has sparked a discussion about the title's official release. While there is no confirmed release date yet, this article dives into the details of the post and explores the new updates about Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile. Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile: Current status and Ubisoft's statementAccording to the thread from @Ninjago 9101 on X, Ubisoft has confirmed that Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is still in development, with the developers seemingly targeting a Fiscal Year 2026 release date. So, the title can arrive anytime between now and March 2026.Also read: Features that Division Resurgence can implement from BGMIThe dataminer has also posted Ubisoft's official statement in the thread. As per the post, Ubisoft's Community Manager @Ubi_James stated that the game is in development and the developers are planning a major community update. However, the community manager has not shared any expected release date for that update either.Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Mobile: Clarification about the app's removal from App StoreThe majority of the community thought the game would be dead soon, ever since its removal from the App Store in late 2024. According to recent leaks, the developer has stated that the title's removal from the App Store was due to internal App Store policy conflicts.Can you pre-register for a Closed Beta sign-up?While there aren't any updates about an upcoming Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Closed Beta sign-up in the dataminer's post, pre-registration is live on the official website of the title.Also read: Is The Division Resurgence Open World?Click on your device's preferred digital storefront's button (Image via Ubisoft)Check the guide below to learn about how to pre-register for Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Closed Beta sign-up:Step 1: Visit the official website.Step 2: Click on &quot;Register.&quot;Step 3: Now, click on the Google Play Store if you are on Android.Step 4: Click on &quot;Pre-Register&quot; to complete registration.After this, wait for the title's release. Once the title is launched, it will be automatically downloaded to your Android device.iOS users can click on the Apple App Store icon in the third step and click pre-order in the fourth step to complete their pre-registration process. However, since the game is still unavailable on the App Store, once you click on the &quot;Apple App Store&quot; option, the App Store page it redirects you to shows &quot;Connecting...&quot;. Due to this problem, we have refrained from elaborating on the pre-registration process for iOS users.