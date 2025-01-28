When are Atelier Resleriana servers shutting down for all regions?

Atelier Resleriana, a popular mobile RPG game, is shutting its servers on March 28, 2025. This was recently announced by publishers Koei Tecmo Games on their official website and social media platforms. The game was released globally a year ago on January 25, 2024. However, things did not go to plan, and the developers recently revealed that they took this decision because of their inconsistency in delivering a quality game as expected by fans.

This article discusses Atelier Resleriana's sudden shutdown.

Why is Atelier Resleriana shutting down?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Atelier Resleriana, fully known as Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is a gacha game set in the world of Lantarna. It’s an open-world title inspired by popular turn-based RPGs like Hoyoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail. You play as an adventurer on a quest to resurrect the use of alchemy worldwide.

However, after just one year of service, the devs announced on their website that they are unable to provide the standard required to keep players satisfied. They also revealed that operations will be ceased from January 28, 2025. This is what they had to say about their decision:

“Ever since the launch of our service, we have placed our players’ enjoyment as a top priority by constantly refining the game with diverse events and ongoing improvements. However, after assessing that we are unable to continue these pursuits at a satisfactory standard for our players, we have made the difficult decision to end our service.”

While numerous fans were shocked and disappointed to see it end this way, some might have anticipated this outcome since the game had gotten mediocre player reviews and feedback.

How much longer can players play Atelier Resleriana?

Atelier Reslerania is shutting down shortly after celebrating its first anniversary (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

The devs also expressed their gratitude to all of their players for playing this game. As such, they have planned new events to keep gamers interested till the servers shut down on March 28, 2025. Here’s a snippet of what they said:

“To all our players who have been with us on this adventure, we sincerely thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoyed this journey as much as we did. Although service will end on March 28th, we have some events lined up for you to enjoy until the very end. Please read on for details about the schedule leading up to the end of service.”

As such, players can look forward to new events coming in the next two months. Moreover, the devs have stated that all in-game purchases will be disabled from now to prevent fans from accidentally investing their money. As such, we recommend players use all their Lodestars — the premium currency of this game — as quickly as possible.

More articles related to mobile games by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback