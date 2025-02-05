When will Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event arrive?

According to the official February event lineup, players can expect a Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event this season, on February 7, 2025. For those unaware, such events bring tons of exclusive content in-game, including Heroes' skins, decor, magic items, and Ores. Furthermore, they usually introduce fresh Hero Equipment at the Trader Shop that can be purchased using the event currency.

The COC medal event features two event-exclusive currencies. One is obtained via looting them from enemy bases, which moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding numerous magic items, while the second event-exclusive currency is medals. The latter is used to purchase items, such as new COC Hero Equipment, released at the Trader Shop.

This article provides the release and end dates of the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event.

Release date of the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event explored

The event lineup for Clash of Clans' new season is released at the very outset of the month. As per the released lineup, the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event is set to arrive on February 7, 2025, and will continue until February 27, 2025.

It's worth mentioning that since the ongoing season is based around the Lunar New Year, all exclusives released during the medal event will be themed around snakes since it's the Year of the Snake.

It is advised to keep your Heroes free during the arrival period of the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year medal event. This is because acquiring the event currencies requires you to perform as many three-starred multiplayer raids as possible, which gets easy when you utilize COC Heroes alongside your army.

Clash of Clans February season lineup

Below is COC's Year of the Snake season event lineup:

Gold Pass: The pass for the ongoing season is purchasable until February 28, 2025.

The pass for the ongoing season is purchasable until February 28, 2025. Challenge Level 1: Although no official information has been released about this challenge, it's likely to consist of a strongly fortified base, which players must three-star. Doing so will yield COC Gems, Exp, and a Potion. It is scheduled to arrive on February 5, 2025, and last until February 15, 2025.

Although no official information has been released about this challenge, it's likely to consist of a strongly fortified base, which players must three-star. Doing so will yield COC Gems, Exp, and a Potion. It is scheduled to arrive on February 5, 2025, and last until February 15, 2025. Creators Sneak Peeks Week: Supercell hasn't released any information about this event.

Supercell hasn't released any information about this event. Clan War Leagues: This event/tournament has already gone live and will last until February 10, 2025.

This event/tournament has already gone live and will last until February 10, 2025. Challenge Level 2: This challenge will go live on February 12, 2025, and last until February 19, 2025. No official information has been released about this event either.

This challenge will go live on February 12, 2025, and last until February 19, 2025. No official information has been released about this event either. Clan Games: Clan Games will kick off on February 22, 2025, and last until February 28, 2025.

