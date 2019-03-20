2019 STP 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race

Kyle Busch

It feels like we're being repetitive, but can anyone stop Kyle Busch?

All Busch has done lately is win, win, win as he has left each of the last two races victorious while taking home victories in the truck series and Xfinity Series over the last three weeks as well.

And it's bad news for everyone this week as the Series heads to the shortest track on tour in the half-mile Martinsville Speedway.

Busch has two career wins and 15 top-5 finishes in his career at the track and he has the best car right now.

Joey Logano is the defending champion on the track and is driving well with a win and three top-10 finishes in his last three races.

Martin Truex Jr. doesn't have a win yet this season, but he could look to avenge a bitter defeat in the playoffs last year that came at the hands of a bump from Logano.

There's sure to be fireworks once again this weekend in Virginia.

What time does the STP 500 start?

The STP 500 will take place Sunday, March 24. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. EST.

What channel is the STP 500 on?

The STP 500 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

STP 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the STP 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 22

Time Event Channel 1:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 3:05 p.m. Truck Series second practice No TV

Saturday, March 23

Time Event Channel 9:35 a.m. Cup Series First Practice FS1/MRN 10:40 a.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1 12:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS1/MRN 2 p.m. NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Race at Martinsville FOX/MRN 5:10 p.m. NASCAR qualifying FS1

Sunday, March 24

Time Event Channel 2 p.m. STP 500 FS1/MRN

STP 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 STP 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD Jeb Burton 52 TBD DJ Kennington 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95