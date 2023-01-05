2023 Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix: Dates, schedule, ticket prices, how to buy tickets, and more

The 2023 Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix tickets are now on sale to fans across the globe. The first ever all-electric car race in the country will be held on February 11th, 2023, around the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake. The event will be the first of its kind in the city, with Gen 3 Formula E cars cruising across the streets of Hyderabad at top speeds of around 322 kph.

2023 Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix: Dates

The Formula E race in Hyderabad will be the fourth round of the 2023 season. The race will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. The event will first feature the qualifying session used to assign grid positions for the race. Once that is out of the way, the next part will be the race a few hours later where some of the biggest automobile brands in the world race against each other.

Tickets for 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix are now available online

The track has been designed by Driven International, a firm that's associated with former Indian F1 driver Karun Chandhok and is behind the recent changes to the Yas Marina Circuit. The track winds through Lumbini Park, and since the area is sparsely populated, the requisite infrastructure and the race itself will not be a cause of concern for the residents.

Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix: Ticket prices and how to buy tickets

Ticket prices start at ₹1000 and can be purchased from bookmyshow.com and acenxtgen.com. Tickets have been divided into four categories based on Vantage points as follows:

The Ace Grandstand Tickets (₹10,000) Premium Grandstand Tickets (₹6000) Charged Grandstands (₹3500) Grandstands (₹1000)

Circuit layout and grandstand locations for Hyderabad E-Prix

On the eve of the ticketing launch of the Formula E race in Hyderabad, Sri Arvind Kumar IAS, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Government of Telangana, said:

“Hyderabad is proud to welcome everyone to the first-ever Formula E World Championship to be held in India. We are now among the few cities in the world to host the event which will help project Hyderabad as the best-chosen global destination for E-mobility and related manufacturing.”

Sri KT Rama Rao, Hon'ble Minister of IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana said:

“I look forward to Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to be held in India, with great enthusiasm. I believe sustainable mobility is the future and Hyderabad will lead this charge from the front. Motorsport fans from across the world can now book tickets to witness the race and also explore the Happening Hyderabad.”

Mr. Anil Chalamalasetty, the founder of Ace Nxt Gen (the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India), said:

“The Hyderabad E-Prix will be a one-of-a-kind sporting event that India has ever witnessed. The championship is the first Net Zero Sport since inception, and Ace Nxt Gen is actively working to race towards a future of sustainable mobility and technologies. Motorsport fans all over the world are welcome to buy tickets to witness the planet's favourite sport on the streets of Hyderabad, which will accelerate our race to ensure that India drives the future of sustainability and global decarbonization.”

Who will be racing?

11 teams will be racing in this category. Mercedes, the winner of the drivers' title last season, has left the sport and will be a notable absence. Toto Wolff shared his views on why participation in this racing category is no longer feasible for the German brand. He said:

"I think Formula 1 has become so big that it puts everything else in its shadow. We were very successful in the DTM for 30 years. However, a point was reached where you had to invest about 40 to 50 million euros, but what you got instead was too small."

Regardless, in terms of automotive giants, the racing category even puts F1 to shame. Notable brands like Porsche, Nissan, McLaren, Jaguar, Maserati, and Indian brand Mahindra make the grid one of the most stacked in any motorsport category.

McLaren is one of the latest names to join Formula E. The brand bought out the outgoing Mercedes team and will run its patented Papaya Orange livery this season.

Speaking of drivers, there is no dearth of talent in that aspect either. Former F1 driver and Formula 2 champion Stoffel Vandoorne will be defending his title this season with Penske. The only double world champion in the category and a former Red Bull junior, Jean-Eric Vergne, is a notable addition as well to the Penske lineup.

To add to this, the grid is filled with some electric talent (no pun intended) as drivers like former Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein, Mitch Evans, Dan Ticktum, and others test their mettle. In terms of evolution, Formula E has undergone a drastic change in terms of on-track action and the new Gen-3 cars. In terms of introduction, this is an opportune time for the series to make its introduction to the Indian audience.

