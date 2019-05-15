5 Talking Points from the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Spain.

The Spanish race track has hosted Formula 1 since 1991. It is a 66 lap race, and the circuit has 16 turns. It is a venue that teams know well. And, if you are wondering why we mention the turns and twists of a track, it is because all action is at those turns! From Catalonia, Spain the European part of the Grand Prix begins officially. It is always a battle of supremacy; not just on the track but the driving, the points, the poles – all pile up to make a record for a team or a driver.

With the Grand Prix at the height of its excitement, there were high expectations from fans, teams, and drivers. Strangely, it was a mostly uneventful race, with not much out of the norm happening. Watching the racing for 66 laps that last more than two hours we expect action. It is what Motorsport is all about - it should just take our breath or have us screaming with excitement in our seats – disappointment!

With the usual expectations that come along as we wait for an event, spectators waited for the race to start. Thankfully, there weren’t any significant crashes in the race except for Lando Norris and Lance Stroll who crashed into each other as they were trying an overtake. Both blamed each other, and they left the race but without any injuries and with no point added to their score either.

Even as the race was coming to an end - in those last 15 remaining laps - there was hope that the race would suddenly take a turn and we would get to see some action the way it happened in China. But the race ended almost the way it began, with Hamilton leading and holding his place there in the first position.

Still, we have had a great race and here are some points that are the highlights of the Spanish Grand Prix:

