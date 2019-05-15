×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Talking Points from the Spanish Grand Prix

Salwa Michel Saad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
157   //    15 May 2019, 03:09 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Spain.
F1 Grand Prix of Spain.

The Spanish race track has hosted Formula 1 since 1991. It is a 66 lap race, and the circuit has 16 turns. It is a venue that teams know well. And, if you are wondering why we mention the turns and twists of a track, it is because all action is at those turns! From Catalonia, Spain the European part of the Grand Prix begins officially. It is always a battle of supremacy; not just on the track but the driving, the points, the poles – all pile up to make a record for a team or a driver.

With the Grand Prix at the height of its excitement, there were high expectations from fans, teams, and drivers. Strangely, it was a mostly uneventful race, with not much out of the norm happening. Watching the racing for 66 laps that last more than two hours we expect action. It is what Motorsport is all about - it should just take our breath or have us screaming with excitement in our seats – disappointment!

With the usual expectations that come along as we wait for an event, spectators waited for the race to start. Thankfully, there weren’t any significant crashes in the race except for Lando Norris and Lance Stroll who crashed into each other as they were trying an overtake. Both blamed each other, and they left the race but without any injuries and with no point added to their score either.

Even as the race was coming to an end - in those last 15 remaining laps - there was hope that the race would suddenly take a turn and we would get to see some action the way it happened in China. But the race ended almost the way it began, with Hamilton leading and holding his place there in the first position.

Still, we have had a great race and here are some points that are the highlights of the Spanish Grand Prix:


1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Spanish GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen
Advertisement
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in other forms of racing
RELATED STORY
Drag Race: Peregrine Falcon vs Formula E Car, With Felipe Massa | The Hunt
RELATED STORY
The story of the greatest rivalry at Le Mans
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes chasing one-two history - Spanish GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez eyes seventh heaven in Austin - Grand Prix of the Americas in numbers
RELATED STORY
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Renault to 'reset' after Ricciardo's slow start
RELATED STORY
Bottas gets third straight pole for dominant Mercedes
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ferrari not expecting grid penalties over early engine changes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us