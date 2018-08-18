Raghul Rangasamy, Arjun Balu post victories

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Pole sitter Raghul Rangasamy secured a commanding victory to head the leaderboard in the MRF F1600 class in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here today.

Apart from the 25-year-old Rangasamy, Coimbatores Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) also stole the spotlight winning a thrilling race in the high-end Indian Touring Cars class.

His team-mate Varun Anekar from Bengaluru, who started ninth and from the pit-lane, finished first in the Super Stock category.

The Formula LGB 1300 double-header produced two different winners in Chennai's Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsports) and Sohil Shah (M Sport) from Bengaluru.

The results put Shah at the top of the championship standings in the class with 126 points to Dattas 123 with the third title contender Nabil Hussain (M Sport), also from Chennai, on 117, going into the final round next month.

Rangasamy of Mamallapuram moved past championship leader Ashwin Datta who finished a distant eighth.

Ahead of the two races to be run tomorrow, Rangasamy has 109 points to Dattas 100.

The championship winner at the end of the season, earns a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout in the United States this winter.

Arjun Balu took a lights to chequered flag win to move to second on the leaderboard with 93 points while Narendran, who missed two rounds, is on 68 while Bengalurus Ashish Ramaswamy (Arka Motorsport) who finished third, continues to lead with 116 points, going into tomorrows Race-2.

Dhruv Mohite from Kolhapur notched his fourth win in six starts in the Volkswagen Ameo Cup race ahead of Saurav Bandyopadhyay (Mumbai) and Jeet Jhabakh (Hyderabad).

Results (Provisional, all 8 laps unless mentioned): MRF F1600 (Race-1): 1.

Raghul Rangasamy (Mamallapuram) (13mins,36.906secs); 2. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) (13:39.058); 3. Nirmal Uma Shanker (13:43.654).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1): S Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsport) (15:20.086); 2.Sohil Shah (M Sport) (15:21.981); 3.Deepak Ravikumar (DTS Racing) (15:29.673).

Race-2: 1. Sohil Shah (M Sport) (17:33.648); 2. A Balaprasath (DTS Racing) (17:34.089); 3. S Ashwin Datta (Momentum Motorsports) (17:34.455).

Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (15:13.033); 2. Arjun Narendran (Arka Motorsport) (15:13.987); 3. Ashish Ramaswamy (Arka Motorsport) (15:27.015).

Turbo (Race-1): 1. Karthik Tharani (Chennai) (15:23.854); 2. Rayomand Banajee (Mumbai) (15:38.143); 3. Ishan Dodhiwala (Hyderabad) (15:39.252)

Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) (16:14.596); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Infinite Piston) (16:27.106); 3.Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing) (16:44.359).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1): 1 Prabhu AS (Arka Motorspor) (17:06.590); 2. Nikunj Vagh (Team N1) (17:18.579); 3. Chris Desouza (Unimek Racing) (17:29.153).

Esteem Cup (Race-1): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (16:51.582); 2. Vinod Subramaniam (Team N1) (17:01.644); 3. Biren PIthawalla (Team N1) (17:01.645);

Volkswagen Ameo Cup (Race-1): 1. Dhruv Mohite (Kolhapur) (15:38.719); 2. Saurav Bandyopadhyay (Mumbai) (15:43.499); 3. Jeet Jhabakh (Hyderabad) (15:43.879)