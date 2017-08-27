Alonso considering all options as patience wanes after McLaren 'embarrassment'

An early retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix caused Fernando Alonso great embarrassment as he considers his McLaren future.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 23:48 IST

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is considering all future options as his patience with McLaren wanes after an "embarrassing" retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard won the Formula One title in both 2005 and 2006, but has failed to put together a serious challenge at McLaren, much to his own frustration.

And Alonso had to bow out early with an engine problem at Spa-Francorchamps, earlier calling his car's lack of speed "embarrassing, really embarrassing" and asking that his team did not communicate over the radio.

"[Patience will last] seven or eight more races," he said.

"We will consider all the options out there, but we did a fantastic qualifying, a fantastic start, we won a lot of grands prix in our careers.

"I think my stock value has never been as high as now, seeing the offers that I have, so it's good.

Not points today but great team effort all weekend, great qualy and mega start running P7 the first laps. #mclaren #honda #f1 #14 #spa #belgium A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

"The team is working a lot. I know the guys have been sleeping very little this weekend so thanks for all the effort."

The 36-year-old has finished only three races this season.