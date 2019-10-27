Bottas avoids injury after big qualifying crash in Mexico

Valtteri Bottas walks away from his crashed car

Valtteri Bottas walked away from the wreckage of his Mercedes following a huge crash late in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas' car careered into the wall at the final corner of his final lap in Q3, but he avoided injury.

The Finn was sent to the medical centre for checks, having been breathing heavily following the sudden collision.

Mercedes were then able to update that Bottas had been cleared and should be fit to take his place in the race on Sunday, announcing on Twitter: "He's OK!"

UPDATE: He’s OK! @ValtteriBottas has been seen at the Medical Centre and has returned to the Paddock. Great news! #MexicoGP #VB77 pic.twitter.com/39BCXsbOZ3 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 26, 2019

The team added: "The car is extensively damaged. We are assessing exactly what work needs to be completed for it to be ready to race."

In a series of messages to concerned fans, Mercedes said Bottas was "fine" and would "come back stronger tomorrow".

There was no immediate news on any potential penalties for Bottas or pole-sitter Max Verstappen, who did not appear to slow after the yellow flag was waved.

Double yellow and purple last sector for Max is a bad combination. As far as I know by the rules when there is a double yellow you are supposed to abort your lap. Lap time deleted and a penalty normal procedure. A shame after such an amazing performance by him. #F1Mexico — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) October 26, 2019

Bottas, who qualified sixth fastest, could yet have a huge role to play this weekend as his result could affect team-mate Lewis Hamilton's hopes of clinching his sixth drivers' championship in Mexico.

Hamilton must beat Bottas by 14 points, meaning he needs to improve on his qualifying effort of fourth and reach the podium.