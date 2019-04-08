×
Busch beats brother in Food City 500

08 Apr 2019
It was a battle of the brothers in the final laps of the NASCAR Food City 500 and Kyle Busch came out on top as he won ahead of Kurt.

Kyle and Kurt Busch moved into first and second place respectively after choosing to stay out on the track as other drivers took two to four tires behind them on Sunday.

The two elected to skip the pit on the final caution and were at the front of the pack for the remaining 14 of 500 laps.

But it was Kyle Busch who would remain in control and eventually take the chequered flag. The 33-year-old has now won on every NASCAR weekend he has run this season.

"We're crazy. We just do what we need to do to try and win," Kyle Busch said after the race.

Kyle Busch had to come back from a wreck in the opening laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with his car and sent him spinning, which drew one of 11 caution flags on the day.

However, the younger Busch brother quickly moved back into the top 10 before eventually taking the lead for the last of 21 lead changes. He leads all active drivers with eight wins at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The two have won the last four races at Bristol, but this is just the second time in their storied careers they have finished in first and second place. 

"That one was tough," Kurt Busch said. "I really wanted to beat him. I was going to wreck him. I was wanting to stay close enough so that when we took the white [flag] I was going to just drive straight into three and four. I mean he's already won. I figured he could give a little love to his brother."

NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch beats brother in Food City 500
