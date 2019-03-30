Clint Bowyer furious with NASCAR, Ryan Newman after failing to make second round of qualifying

Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer was not happy with Ryan Newman, NASCAR or qualifying on Friday.

After Bowyer appear to get blocked on pit road by Newman during the first round of qualifying for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, he was unable to get out onto the track initially and as a result qualified 25th and will start way back in the pack.

He "vented" to FS1 after the run.

"We talked about clogging, (that) was our conversation before qualifying, it says really clearly in all (the) terms how you can't clog the middle and I'll be damned if the first time that (Newman) clogs the middle, then they call it discretionary," Bowyer said.

He continued: "You're here venting and just pissed off for no reason, it's just stupid. Anyway, I'm going to go back and pout and be pissed off. I appreciate you letting me vent on national television Jamie (Little), but this is the second time that I've been bit by it and I'm tired of it."

NASCAR instituted rules after qualifying at Fontana two weeks ago saying drivers could not block other drivers from leaving pit road.

Newman appeared to get in front of Bowyer on his way out Friday, but as of right now there has been no penalty.