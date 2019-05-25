×
Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman clear air after All-Star Race fight: 'It’s the past'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    25 May 2019, 19:32 IST
ryan-newman-clint-bowyer-052519-usnews-getty-ftr
Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman have cleared the air after the two drivers got into a fight following last weekend's All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The feud erupted when Bowyer charged toward Newman's car and began throwing punches at the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing driver, who didn't even have a chance to get out of his car. Upset over a late-race incident, Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car on the cool-down lap, which led to Bowyer hitting the wall. The two drivers later exchanged heated words on pit road.

The two have discussed what happened and they both are ready to move on from the feud.

'“It was good to have a conversation about it,” Bowyer said (per NBC Sports). “At the end of the day there were a lot of things that escalated very fast and obviously got out of hand.

“Obviously I don’t want to do that every weekend. At the end of the day we all love this sport, we are all passionate about this sport and every now and then that shows a little brighter. ... Hopefully it’s behind us. We both have a little better understanding of how it escalated into that and you’ve just got to get stuff like that behind you.”

Newman agreed it was good to talk through what happened, but said the tension wouldn't change how he'll race Bowyer going forward.

“It was good to kind of clear the air,” Newman said. “It is what it is. It’s the past. Just something you always remember. You learn about somebody in a situation like that.

“I try to race everybody the same way and that’s hard because that’s what I get paid to do. I try to give-and-take when I came. The way it works anymore with stage points, especially in the All-Star race, you don’t give and take. You take.”

The two will race in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, which is set for 6 p.m. ET (Fox). Bowyer qualified eighth, while Newman will start the race 18th.

