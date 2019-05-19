×
Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman exchange punches, barbs immediately following All-Star Race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    19 May 2019, 08:12 IST
Clint Bowyer
Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer was infuriated with Ryan Newman after the All-Star Race ended.

The 39-year-old out of Emporia, Kansas ran over to Newman's car on pit road after the race concluded and started throwing punches at Newman before he even got out of his window.

It was truly a bizarre scene which takes some explaining.

Newman and Bowyer were trading shots throughout the race Saturday as each man got in his fair share of hits, but on the cool-down lap, Newman got into the back of Bowyer and spun him up the track.

Bowyer didn't appreciate it and responded by throwing shots at him.

It wasn't something Newman was impressed by.

"It doesn't take much of a man to fight with a helmet on," Newman told FS1. "I think he should be embarrassed of himself."

Bowyer and Newman have had an eventful season matching up with each other as the No. 14 got especially miffed at the No. 6 for blocking him during qualifying earlier this year.

Bowyer had his own comments after Newman spoke to FS1. He said he thought Newman was a lap down and so he didn't care about blocking him on the track late.

Then when Newman spun him out he responded the only way he knew how.

"Where I come from you get punched in the nose for that," he said. "So that's what he got."

 

