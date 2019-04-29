×
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to pay tribute to father in special way at Darlington Raceway

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    29 Apr 2019, 02:16 IST
earnhardt-dale-04282019-getty-ftr.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father's first Cup scheme at Darlington Raceway in August.

The color scheme is based on the No. 8 car driven by Dale Earnhardt in his Cup debut on May 25, 1975 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt Jr. will drive with that same number for JR Motorsports at The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

The car itself will feature a shade of light blue with a bright yellow number on the top and sides of the car.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a release, via NBC Sports. “We had the perfect opportunity with the Darlington throwback race, and I couldn’t pass up the chance.”

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving after the 2017 Cup Series season, but has previously said he will compete in the Aug. 31 race at Darlington. It is currently Earnhardt Jr.’s only scheduled start for the year.

Prior to this, his most recent start was in Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway, where he finished fourth.

 

