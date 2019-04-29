Dale Earnhardt Jr. to pay tribute to father in special way at Darlington Raceway

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 29 Apr 2019, 02:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father's first Cup scheme at Darlington Raceway in August.

The color scheme is based on the No. 8 car driven by Dale Earnhardt in his Cup debut on May 25, 1975 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt Jr. will drive with that same number for JR Motorsports at The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

The car itself will feature a shade of light blue with a bright yellow number on the top and sides of the car.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a release, via NBC Sports. “We had the perfect opportunity with the Darlington throwback race, and I couldn’t pass up the chance.”

🚨 @DaleJr THROWBACK ALERT 🚨



Celebrate Dale Earnhardt Jr’s return to Darlington for the #SportClips200 with this throwback offer!



Included with the offer:

- A ticket to see ALL of the #ThrowbackWeekend action

- A @Hellmanns Throwback diecasthttps://t.co/c2Iwa4qQHN pic.twitter.com/DceLl9H1e5 — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) April 28, 2019

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving after the 2017 Cup Series season, but has previously said he will compete in the Aug. 31 race at Darlington. It is currently Earnhardt Jr.’s only scheduled start for the year.

Prior to this, his most recent start was in Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway, where he finished fourth.