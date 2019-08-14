David Ragan to retire after 2019 NASCAR season

David Ragan

David Ragan has decided to step away from NASCAR.

The 33-year-old driver of Front Row Motorsports' No. 38 Ford announced Wednesday he will retire from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis after the 2019 season, but added he will race part-time in certain races at his leisure.

“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do,” Ragan said in a team statement . “I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second. To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be. I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.

“There aren’t enough words to thank everyone who has helped me in my career and to all the fans who have supported me in this journey. It’s not over, but I’m ready to spend more time at home.”

Ragan has spent 13 consecutive seasons on the NASCAR circuit and is in his third straight year racing for Front Row Motorsports. He previously raced for the group from 2012-14.

Ragan has two wins at NASCAR's elite level, which includes one at Talladega in 2013 and one at Daytona in 2011. During his Daytona win, Ragan drove the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

Most recently, he finished 16th at Michigan International Speedway. He has 457 starts in NASCAR's top circuit heading into competition this weekend, which is the 10th most among active drivers.

“We admire David for making what I’m sure was a very difficult decision,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said. “We also commend him for his reason. David has always put family first, and as a father, I understand what it’s like to not be at that game or big event for your child.

"Throughout his time at Front Row Motorsports, David has always gone beyond what was asked of him — or even volunteering his own time to help grow our team. Now it’s time for him to give some of that back to his family and we totally support that. Our doors are always open for David and we’ll miss seeing him every week.”