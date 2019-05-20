×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Double amputee Monger stunned by Grand Prix de Pau triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    20 May 2019, 17:14 IST
BillyMongercropped
Grand Prix de Pau winner Billy Monger

Billy Monger was "over the moon" after securing a first victory since having both legs amputated following a horrific crash two years ago.

Monger said he felt lucky to be alive following a high-speed accident during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in 2017.

The inspirational 20-year-old Carlin driver overtook almost the entire grid to win the Grand Prix de Pau on Sunday, having gambled on using wet tyres.

Monger, who took the top step of the podium despite having to contend with bent steering, admits he never envisaged he would get that winning feeling again.

"I can't believe it. I mean, after qualifying 11th, we had so much more potential than that. I thought that was going to be our race, I thought we were going to be stuck in the midfield," said the Briton, who races in the Euroformula Open Championship.

"We had the green flag, and I just knew it was too wet, and where I was starting I just made the gamble for wets on the warm-up lap before the start of the race, I had nothing to lose.

"From that point on just tried to pick them off one-by-one. I've got to thank the team, I've got to thank Carlin.

"I didn’t ever believe two years ago that this would be the case that I'd be winning races. I'm just over the moon.

"I don’t see disability as a limit, it is a challenge, something you can overcome, in racing as in daily life."

Advertisement
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Hamilton stunned to see Mercedes top Ferrari in qualifying
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez eyes seventh heaven in Austin - Grand Prix of the Americas in numbers
RELATED STORY
2019 Monaco E-Prix | Race Highlights | Formula E
RELATED STORY
Nurburgring's 'green hell' & eventful Estoril - Five circuits worthy of returning to F1
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez secures pole in France despite crash
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel hoping fortune favours Ferrari in 1000th race
RELATED STORY
Hamilton goes top of F1 standings with sixth win in China
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us