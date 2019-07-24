F1 Raceweek: Hamilton hoping to extend streak - German GP in numbers

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his sixth British GP win

Lewis Hamilton will once again be the man to stop as Formula One returns with the German Grand Prix this week.

The Mercedes star is the runaway leader in the drivers' championship this season and won the British Grand Prix last time out.

Hamilton now heads to the Hockenheimring for an event he has enjoyed recent success in.

We take a look at his fine form and the other key numbers ahead of the race with the help of Opta.

63 - Germany has hosted 63 grands prix. Only Monaco (66), Italy (69) and Great Britain (70) have had more.

4 - In four of the past five races in Hockenheim, a German has been on pole. However, only once (Nico Rosberg, 2014) in this time have they gone on to win.

3 - Hamilton is looking for a third consecutive victory at the German GP, a feat only previously achieved by Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio.

5 - The Briton is chasing a record fifth German GP victory in total; Michael Schumacher also has four wins.

10 - Valtteri Bottas is enjoying the best run of his career, finishing fourth or better in his past 10 races.

50 - Sebastian Vettel has finished on the podium only four times this season, but he is just one away from a half-century of top-three finishes with Ferrari.

8,000 - Ferrari need just 3.5 more points to be the first to 8,000 in F1 history.

16 - But Vettel's 16th-placed finish at Silverstone saw a Ferrari driver fail to pick up points - excluding retirements - for the first ime since Kimi Raikkonen in the United States 2014.