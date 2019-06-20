×
Ferrari to meet F1 officials for review of Vettel penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Jun 2019, 19:20 IST
SebastianVettel - Cropped
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari are set to hold a meeting with Formula One officials in a bid to overturn the penalty that stripped Sebastian Vettel of victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German was first to the chequered flag in Montreal but missed out on his maiden win of 2019 due to an earlier incident involving Lewis Hamilton, who triumphed despite coming second.

Vettel ran wide at turn four on lap 48 and almost pushed Hamilton into the wall when he re-entered the track.

He protested he had "nowhere to go", but race stewards deemed his actions unsafe and a five-second time penalty saw the four-time champion drop to second.

Ferrari subsequently launched an appeal and team representatives are due to meet stewards from the Canadian GP on Friday, ahead of this weekend's race in France.

"The stewards of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix request that team representatives attend a hearing on Friday 21 June at 14:15 in the F1 stewards room, to hear a request from the entrant of Car 5, Scuderia Ferrari, to review the decision in Document 42 from that event," read an FIA statement.

"The request was lodged in accordance with Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code."

Hamilton's victory in Canada saw him extend his lead over Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' standings to 29 points, while Vettel is a further 33 points adrift in third.

