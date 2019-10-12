FIFA, Monopoly and model car building - how F1 drivers made use of some unexpected time off in Japan

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 Oct 2019, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

General view of Suzuka circuit

Typhoon Hagibis put paid to Saturday's qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix so the stars of Formula One found diverse ways to fill their unscheduled time off.

The tropical storm, the biggest in Japan this year, has caused havoc with the Rugby World Cup schedule and also forced a reshuffle for Formula One.

Just what would the stars of the grid do to pass the hours in such circumstances?

Red Bull Star Max Verstappen and Racing Point's Sergio Perez opted for the classic FIFA console game – proving a competitive spirit burns strong even out of the car!

SPY: Bad weather closes school. All around your mate's place for an afternoon of FIFA! #RBspy #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/UCcaZ9BYyb — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 12, 2019

At Mercedes, it was less interactive with the crew gearing up for a game of Monopoly. Let's just hope no one tipped up the board in frustration…

All the essentials for a day stuck in the hotel!



Who’s up for a game of Monopoly? pic.twitter.com/9GKqmvTYv2 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 12, 2019

Advertisement

Given the Rugby World Cup is also taking place in Japan, Williams duo Robert Kubica and George Russell brushed up on their knowledge of the oval-ball sport.

With rugby big on the agenda in Japan at the moment, we decided to put #RK88 & #GR63’s knowledge of the sport to the test...with mixed results #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/5CsDm5lnsf — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) October 12, 2019

Romain Grosjean may not be in the car, but he put his crafting skills to the test by starting work on this funky model.

Sergio Perez (before or after his FIFA stint?) and Lance Stroll showed their artistic side with some Japanese calligraphy…

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris really got involved with the local culture, learning about the haiku – a traditional Japanese poem consisting of three short lines that do not rhyme (but you already knew that obviously) - and trying out some sushi.

We've spent our Typhoon day learning about haiku, a traditional Japanese poem consisting of three short lines that do not rhyme.



Line 5 syllables

Line 7 syllables

Line 5 syllables



Hit us with your best McLaren haiku! pic.twitter.com/S7CTnb4nFu — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 12, 2019

It's sushi time, and one driver is a lot more excited than the other...



Watch Carlos and Lando take on Japanese food https://t.co/wyKYxHYQd0 pic.twitter.com/h9cGWpMISm — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 12, 2019

Perhaps not everyone went to great lengths to occupy their time though… Valtteri Bottas was pictured putting his feet up with a coffee. A rare day in the slow lane.