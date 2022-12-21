Formula E 2023 Schedule: Venues, dates, and more explored

The 2023 Formula E season is just around the corner with a new generation of cars.

Last season ended with Mercedes clinching their second consecutive title but this time with a different driver. Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E title last season while it was now F1 driver Nyck de Vries who had won the title before that.

Formula E has seen a rise in popularity and prominence ever since the series first started taking shape in 2014. The first-ever title was won by Nelson Piquet Jr., brother of Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, and since then we've had only one driver successfully defending his title, Jean-Eric Vergne.

The series is notorious for its unpredictable results and ability to throw one surprise after the other in a race. The new generation of cars that have been introduced recently could bring in an element of surprise, but it still needs to be seen how things work out on the track.

Formula E teams and drivers

There are 11 teams racing in this category. Mercedes will be a notable absence this season but in terms of brands, there are some big ones that make their presence felt. Brands like Porsche, Nissan, McLaren, Maserati, Jaguar, and Indian brand Mahindra make it a stacked field and one that has a lot of potential in the future as well.

Speaking of drivers, the grid is filled with talented drivers like Stoffel Vandoorne (the reigning champion), Jean-Eric Vergne (the only two-time champion in the series), Pascal Wehrlein, Dan Ticktum, Mitch Evans, and others. There has been some very impressive wheel-to-wheel racing by these drivers and what has been even more impressive to watch is how the formbook can flip on its head from one weekend to another because of how closely matched everyone is.

What does the 2023 Formula E schedule look like?

The 2023 season will kick off in Mexico on January 14 in Mexico City. This time around, there has been some excitement this season owing to the fact that we will be having our first-ever Formula E race in India in Hyderabad. The race will take place on February 11 after the dual race weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 calendar will feature as many as 16 races. After the Asian leg ends in India, the next race will be in Africa in Cape Town, South Africa.

After South Africa, the circus will jump continents to South America for a race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Berlin in Germany will be the next stop for a double-header followed by a race in Monaco and Indonesia (another double-header).

After a double-header in Indonesia, the final leg of the season will see the teams go to Portland, USA followed by two double-headers in the UK and Italy.

Race Country Date Mexico City Mexico 14th January Diriyah Saudi Arabia 27th January Diriyah 2 Saudi Arabia 28th January Hyderabad India 11th February Cape Town South Africa 25th February Sao Paulo Brazil 25th March Berlin Germany 22nd April Berlin Germany 23rd April Monaco Monaco 6th May Jakarta Indonesia 3rd June Jakarta 2 Indonesia 4th June Portland USA 24th June Rome Italy 15th July Rome 2 Italy 16th July London United Kingdom 29th July London 2 United Kingdom 30th July

What is interesting to see here is that the agile nature of Formula E has seen the sport break boundaries and enter regions like South Africa and India. F1 on the other hand, has tried to do so but has been unable to because of the costs involved.

Over the years, Formula E has grown through leaps and bounds and what we see right now is a product that is much easier to digest than used to be the case earlier. Things are looking up for the sport as the series tries to usher in a change in the way people view racing.

