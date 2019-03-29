×
Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip considers retirement, report says

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    29 Mar 2019, 23:54 IST
Darrell Waltrip
Darrell Waltrip

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip, whose "Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racing!" has been a touchstone of Fox's television coverage of Cup Series racing for nearly two decades, is considering retiring from the broadcast booth, perhaps as soon as this summer, SportsBusiness Journal reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.

Waltrip, 72, retired as a driver in 2000 and the next year became the face of Fox's coverage when it began broadcasting NASCAR's top series.

According to SBJ's sources, Waltrip is looking to retire after Fox completes its part of the 2019 season and passes the broadcast coverage to NBC in late June.

Neither Fox nor Waltrip's representatives commented for the report. An announcement on Waltrip's decision could come "in the next couple of weeks," according to SportsBusiness Journal.

Waltrip currently is part of a three-man booth with lead announcer Mike Joy and fellow former driver/analyst Jeff Gordon.

A legendary figure in the sport, Waltrip's potential departure comes at a time when NASCAR TV ratings have waned and the sport has grappled with how to bring younger fans to the sport, both in person at tracks and as viewers across all media.

