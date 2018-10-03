Hamilton wants return to glory days for McLaren & Williams

Lewis Hamilton hopes ailing Formula One giants McLaren and Williams can turn their fortunes around amid another season of struggle.

The teams boast proud histories, with a combined 36 drivers' and constructors' world titles between them, but the last time either won a grand prix was in 2012.

Hamilton's first world title came with McLaren a decade ago and Williams have a star-studded list of former drivers.

However, at the Russian GP they were the two slowest qualifiers, highlighting the severity of their decline, and reigning champion Hamilton wants to see both get back on track.

"I've never hidden the fact that it's sad to see, naturally, just as it is sad to see a team that I grew up watching like Williams not be there," the Mercedes driver told Sky Sports.

"It is crazy to think we've got Williams right at the back of the field who once had Nigel Mansell in the car and Damon Hill, winning championships. And McLaren, who were really the founding family for me, also having a struggle for a long period of time.

"I really just hope there is light at the end of the tunnel for them.

"I hope that 2021, whatever is decided with Liberty [F1's owners], I hope that helps and that they do a good job in that decision-making process and that potentially helps.

"As I get older and understand business more and people like [Mercedes team principal] Toto [Wolff] and how they run an organisation, it becomes a lot clearer for me how things can also go wrong – as it once did for example with this team, with different figureheads at the top, different structure and all those different things.

"Business anywhere is not easy to get right."