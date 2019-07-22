×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harvick gets first win of season at New Hampshire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Jul 2019, 05:20 IST
harvick-kevin-07212019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick celebrated his first win of the season in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Harvick took home the chequered flag at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and led for the final 41 laps.

"It's been a minute," Harvick said after the race. "I didn't think we had the best chance to win today.

"We had a good car all day, we just never could get track position and stayed out there, ran a couple of good laps. I didn't want to see that traffic there at the end. It made my car tight."

Denny Hamlin gave Harvick the most trouble and had a final-lap charge to try and beat him around the turn.

"I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there," Hamlin said. "Down the backstretch, I kind of let off and I'm like, 'Well, I'm just gonna pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way', and once I had that big run, he just turned right. I would do the same thing. It was a fun race."

Hamlin, who led 113 laps, ended up finishing second.

Erik Jones claimed third place, Ryan Blaney fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

Advertisement
NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick gets first win of season in Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at New Hampshire: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. gets third win of season
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Texas: Denny Hamlin overcomes violation, gets second win of season
RELATED STORY
Kevin Harvick beyond frustrated with his 2019 performance
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas: Kevin Harvick wins pole as Stewart-Haas Fords sweep first 4 positions
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Chicago: Alex Bowman gets first career Cup win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Kevin Harvick wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at New Hampshire: Brad Keselowski takes pole away from Kyle Busch
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Alex Bowman's drive shaft blows up during qualifying
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us