Harvick wins all three stages in victory at Michigan

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 23 // 13 Aug 2018, 06:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick dominated as he claimed all three stages en route to victory at the NASCAR Consumers Energy 400.

Harvick appeared to be in a league of his own at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver clinching his 44th victory – tying him with Bill Elliott for 17th on the all-time list.

He passed Jamie McMurray with 11 laps remaining for the winning move, but the latter had not yet pitted, so Harvick's pass just completed the normal pit cycle.

Harvick looked as dominant as he had all season, leading 108 of the 200 laps.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney.

Martin Truex Jr., along with Busch, the other member of the 'Big Three' this year, finished 14th.

"The most important thing is winning races and trying to get as many points as you can," Harvick told NBCSN afterward.

Despite his dominant day, Harvick was definitely overshadowed after the race, as his six-year-old son, Keelan, went out on the track and collected the chequered flag at the finish line.

He then climbed in his dad's number four Ford for a ride to victory lane, where he emerged from the car to cheers.

As it turned out, Keelan Harvick has been one of the few people who could take a chequered flag away from Kevin this year.